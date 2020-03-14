All-state boys basketball: JCA's Vinson, Miller lead area selections

Jacksonville Christian’s first Northeast Regional championship and trip to the Alabama High School Athletic Association state semifinals got noticed on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team.
Senior center Chase Vinson was a first-team selection on the Class 1A team, and long-time coach Tommy Miller is the ASWA’s 1A coach of the year.
The ASWA voted on its all-state team March 5 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The association picked 15 players per classification over first, second and third teams plus limited honorable-mention selections.
JCA finished 24-7, reaching the Northeast Regional and state semifinals for the first time in the school’s AHSAA-sanctioned history. The Thunder played Christian school ball until the 2002-03 season.
JCA beat Lindsay Lane, led by state boys all-time leading scorer Tommy Murr, in the regional semifinals then Spring Garden in the final at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Eli Fair, Miller’s grandson, hit a shot from just inside the midcourt line to seal the Thunder’s 52-49 victory over Spring Garden.
The Thunder went on to fall 70-61 to Lanett in the 1A state semifinals in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
The all-state team included several other selections from The Anniston Star’s coverage area. The rest of the list follows:
Class 6A
Zondrick Garrett, Oxford, second team
Class 5A
Landan Williams, Alexandria, first team
Class 4A
Antonio Kite, Anniston, first team
Kobe Simmons, Talladega, first team
Brody Baker, White Plains, second team
Donavon McCain, Jacksonville, third team
Class 3A
Alex Odam, Piedmont, first team
Silas Thompson, Piedmont, second team
Class 1A
Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, first team
Ryley Kirk, Spring Garden, honorable mention