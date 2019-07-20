White Plains’ Hanna Dyar shot a 73 and Andrew Miller a 77 to help the AHSAA North All-Stars to victory over the South in the inaugural All-Star Sports Week golf competition Thursday.
North and South All-Stars played match-play competition at Montgomery Country Club, with the North girls winning 58.5 to 55.5 and the boys winning 63.5 to 50.5.
Dyar, The Star’s All-Calhoun County player of the year for girls’ golf, and teammate Katie Gray, of Oak Mountain, lost their match against Bayside Academy’s Tori Roush and Enterprise’s Emma Pittman 12-7.
On the boys’ side, Miller and Huntsville’s Josh Carter lost their match against Andalusia’s Adam Kilpatrick and Charles Henderson’s Griff McCrary 13-6.
In other North-South All-Star action this week:
Football
South beat North 22-19 on Thursday to lead the series 31-27-2. Weaver graduate and Bethel University signee Caleb Allison had one tackle and a forced fumble for the North.
Softball
South swept North 6-3 and 5-4 and leads the series 25-22-3. Oxford catcher Sarah Howell, pinching hitting and playing shortstop, had an RBI double in Game 2. Playing catcher and pinch hitter in Game 1, she went 1-for-2 with a run.
Howell is The Star’s All-Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year.
Emma Jones represented White Plains for the North but did not play. She’s recovering from knee surgery.
Volleyball
South beat North 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18). The North roster included Faith Christian’s Sydnee Johnson, and Faith’s Justin Kisor was on the coaching staff.
Basketball
North girls beat South 65-46 and lead the series 20-3. South boys won 88-75 and leads 48-29.
In the boys’ game, Talladega’s D’Corian Wilson went 0-for-1 from the floor in eight minutes of action.
Cross country
South girls won 19-36 and lead the series 2-1, and North boys won 27-28 and lead 2-1.
In the girls’ race, Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair finished seventh in 21:44.70. In the boys’ race, White Plains’ Luke Larson finished 14th in 19:11.40.
Baseball
South swept North 16-7 and 18-16. North leads the series 23-14-1.
Oxford’s Wesley Sparks pinch hit and played right field in Game 2, going 0-for-1. He also pitched a third of an inning, allowing six hits and nine runs (six earned) for the loss. At left field and pinch hitting In Game 1, Sparks was 1-for-1 with a run and RBI.