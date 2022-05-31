All-Star Sports Week: Piedmont's Hayes, Oxford's Watts, Robertson make North baseball roster; Piedmont's Deerman to coach

Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, released the rosters for the annual North-South Baseball All-Star teams Tuesday. Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman and Adam Keenum of Boaz will coach the North team. Joining Deerman in Montgomery will be Piedmont’s Jack Hayes.
“It’s an honor to get the opportunity to do it but having good players helps a lot,” Deerman said by phone, taking time from a beach trip. “The success we’ve had, a lot of the credit has to go to those guys. You don’t get recognized without having good players on your team. I’m tickled to death to have the opportunity to do it and happy for Jack, too.”
Hayes pitched, caught and played first base for the Bulldogs over the course of the 2022 season. Peyton Watts and Sam Robertson, a pair of middle infielders from Oxford, are the other players from Calhoun County.
“First off, it’s an honor and a privilege to be selected to play with such outstanding players and have the opportunity to represent Piedmont on that stage,” Hayes said in a text message while returning from a summer baseball tournament in Georgia. “I’m pumped to share this experience with Coach Deerman and the other players within Calhoun County that were selected.”
The AHSAA’s annual North-South All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery is set for July 18-22.
“I think the baseball’s on Tuesday night and so we’ll probably have to be down there Sunday evening, so it will be Sunday, Monday and then play Tuesday,” Deerman said.
All the players selected will be seniors when school begins in August. They were chosen “by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches” according to the release.