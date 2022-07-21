 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

All-Star Sports Week: Ohatchee's Crook strong in North volleyball victory

Jorda Crook North-South All-Stars

Ohatchee's Jorda Crook (15), or the North All-Stars, hits against South's Ella Pate (Auburn) and Emma Moody (Trinity Presbyterian) during Thursday's match in Montgomery.

 Marvin Gentry/AHSAA

MONTGOMERY — Jorda Crook showed out in her North-South All-Star volleyball appearance Thursday

The Ohatchee senior-to-be scored five kills in seven attempts in the first two sets and finished with 12 kills to help the Alabama North All-Stars defeat the South 3-2.