All-Star Sports Week: Ohatchee's Crook strong in North volleyball victory

MONTGOMERY — Jorda Crook showed out in her North-South All-Star volleyball appearance Thursday
The Ohatchee senior-to-be scored five kills in seven attempts in the first two sets and finished with 12 kills to help the Alabama North All-Stars defeat the South 3-2.
The North won the first two sets 25-20, 25-18. After the South rallied to win the next two 25-21, 25-23, but North clinched the victory with a 15-11 victory in the fifth set.
Former Donoho coach Jamie Clendenin, now at Sylacauga, was part of the North coaching staff.
The North victory continued a theme for All-Star Sports Week. North went 11-3 in the week’s events across baseball, softball, Volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ golf, basketball, cross country, tennis and soccer.
Baseball
Oxford shortstop Sam Robertson came away as a headliner on the first day of All-Star Sports Week.
The senior-to-be was North most valuable player after two North-South baseball games. He had one of the North's three hits in a 5-0 loss in Game 1 then added a hit, run and stolen base in the rain-shortened second game, which ended in a 2-2 tie after five innings.
The North roster also included Oxford infielder/pitcher Peyton Watts and Piedmont catcher/first baseman/pitcher Jack Hayes.
Hayes struck out one batter in a third of an inning of relief work in Game 1 and had seven putouts. He went a combined 0-for-3 from the plate but scored a run in Game 2.
Watts went 0-for-1 from the plate in Game 1 and 0-for-2 in Game 2.
Piedmont’s Matt Deerman was the North’s head coach.
Golf
The North girls won match play 47-25, sweeping three matches and tying one. The North boys won 62.5–27.5 with a 5-0 sweep. Weaver's Nick Ledbetter teamed with Haleyville’s Jake Temple to beat Smiths Station’s Jackson Williams and Enterprise’s Jackson Bailey 11-7 in match 4.
Basketball
Piedmont's Alex Odam scored 12 points to help the North boys beat South 101-91 on Wednesday, giving the North a sweep.
Jacksonville's John Broom and Cade Phillips were selected to the North team, but Phillips transferred to Link Academy, a prep school in Branson, Mo. Broom is playing AAU ball in California.
With Oxford's Melissa Bennett as a member of the North girls' coaching staff, the North beat the South 75-52 Wednesday. Ranburne's Briley Merrill scored four points and grabbed two rebounds with one steal in 11 minutes and 10 seconds of playing time.
Cross country
Pleasant Valley's Cayden Nelson finished ninth (17:15.57) in the boys' North-South All-Stars cross country race Tuesday. Glencoe's Katie Giles was 10th (22:03.27) in the girls' race. North girls and South boys won team titles.
All-Star Sports week results
(All-time records)
Monday
Girls’ Golf – North 47, South 25 (North leads series 2-1)
Boys’ Golf – North 62.5, South 27.5 (North leads series 3-0
Baseball – South 5-2, North 0-2 (North leads series 23-16-3)
Tuesday
Girls’ Basketball – North 75, South 52 (North leads series 22-3)
Boys’ Basketball – North 101, South 91 (North leads series 50-29)
Girls’ Cross Country – North 19, South 38 (North leads series 3-2)
Boys’ Cross Country –South 22, North 33 (North leads series 3-2)
Girls’ Tennis – North 6, South 3 (North leads series 3-0)
Boys’ Tennis – South 6, North 3 (North leads series 2-1)
Wednesday
Softball – North 6-10, South 3-5 (North leads 29-23-3)
Girls’ Soccer – North 5, South 0 (North leads 17-3-1)
Boys’ Soccer – North 6, South 3 (North leads 14-4-1)
Thursday
Volleyball – North 3, South 2 (25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 23-25, 15-11) (North leads the series 15-9)
FINAL TALLY
North had 11 series wins and South had 3 for the week.