Jacksonville head football coach Clint Smith and senior Oxford running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey are among several Star coverage-area selections to participate in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s All-Star Sports Week in July, the association announced Friday evening.
The AHSAA made its official release of fall-sport all-star selections Friday. The AHSAA sent out selection letters to athletes and coaches ahead of Friday’s announcement, and some athletes and schools have posted individual selections on social media.
The All-Star Sports Week is July 16-18 in Montgomery, with North and South All-Star teams for multiple sports. Coverage-area selections typically play for North teams.
The list for football includes Smith as a North assistant coach in football. He led Jacksonville to a breakthrough 2018 season, which included a school-record 11 victories and the school’s first 10-win regular season.
Winfield’s David McKinney will serve as head coach.
The North roster includes Smith-Lindsey, a three-time first-team all-state selection who announced his commitment to UAB via social media Thursday. Also on the team are Lincoln guard David Gowers, Ranburne offensive tackle Brock Young and Weaver linebacker-defensive end Caleb Allison.
The North-South football game will be July 18 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m., and the annual game will stream live on the NFHS Network and air on the AHSAA Radio Network.
There will also be all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball and boys’ and girls’ cross country. Plans are underway to add competition in tennis and golf for the first time, the AHSAA said in its release.
Those teams will be announced at a later date.
Faith Christian’s Justin Kisor will serve on the North volleyball staff, and Faith’s Sydnee Johnson was selected for the team. The Lions reached the 1A semifinals in the fall.
Bob Jones’ April Marsh will serve as North head coach.
Cross country selections include Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair and White Plains’ Luke Larson.