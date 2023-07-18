All-Star Sports Week: Allen, Johnson, Mohon shine for North baseball All-Stars

Piedmont’s McClane Mohon had two hits in three official at-bats, walked twice, scored two runs, had one RBI and stole three bases for the North all-stars Monday in the AHSAA’s All-Star Sports Week two-game baseball showdown. Mohon said the stolen bases came despite efforts to keep him close to the bag.
“This year we were just crazy aggressive on the base paths. It makes a big difference. That’s pretty much where that came from,” Mohon said of his stolen bases.
Oxford’s Carter Johnson was 2-for-5 with one run, an RBI and two stolen bases in the two games.
The North players defeated their South counterparts 11-4 in the first game then rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning that forged a 5-5 tie in the second game. Andrew Allen of Alexandria pitched the first two innings for the North in the opener and left with a 6-3 lead after his allotted time on the mound. All three runs scored by the South against Allen came after a two-out, bases-empty error prolonged the second inning and were unearned. He was the winning pitcher.
“I’m not really focused on the stat line that much. I had a great time for the two innings I threw,” Allen said Tuesday afternoon. “It could have been much better, obviously, but overall it was a great time. I think we were there about 12 hours and it definitely didn’t feel like it. It was a blast.”
In the field, Johnson had two putouts at shortstop. He pitched the seventh and final inning of the second game and struck out two of the three batters he faced, preserving the 5-5 deadlock. Mohon had two putouts, four assists and didn’t commit an error. He saw most of his playing time at second base, his usual position with the Bulldogs, but also played at third base.
In the opening game, the North batted as the visiting team and scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Johnson singled and scored the North’s second run. The 5-0 lead increased to 6-0 in the second when Mohon walked with one away, stole second base and then stole third base — setting himself up to race home on a passed ball. The next two North batters were strikeout victims.
After four innings, the North squad led 8-3. Three runs in the top of the fifth completed the scoring for the North. Mohon singled to the opposite field with one out and one on base in the North’s fifth.
“I was being selective but then again two of my at-bats I swung at the first pitch and that’s when I got my hits,” Mohon said. “I was looking for my pitch and it just happened to be there early.”
Mohon added that the day prior to the baseball All-Star games, Piedmont baseball coach Matt Deerman had throw him live batting practice to be certain his swing and form looked good.
“He worked the outside pitch a little bit with me,” Mohon said while noting each of his hits was to the opposite field.
Mohon scored from third base on a two-run single by Landon Fike of Gordo. The South scored a harmless run in the bottom of the seventh.
The North batted as the home team in the second game and quickly fell behind 1-0. In the bottom of the first, Mohon singled to right field with the bases loaded to knot the score at 1-1. A bases-loaded walk put the North ahead 2-1. Through four innings, the South led 4-3. In the fifth, Mohon walked and stole second base, putting North runners on second and third with no one out. Even though they eventually loaded the bases with one down, the North hitters couldn’t push across any runs in the fifth.
The South added an insurance run in the sixth. Oxford’s Johnson got one of those runs back for the North in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to left field. A sacrifice fly by Oneonta’s Tanner Bartlett sent the tying run home.
