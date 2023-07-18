 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-Star Sports Week: Allen, Johnson, Mohon shine for North baseball All-Stars

New Baseball teaser

Piedmont’s McClane Mohon had two hits in three official at-bats, walked twice, scored two runs, had one RBI and stole three bases for the North all-stars Monday in the AHSAA’s All-Star Sports Week two-game baseball showdown. Mohon said the stolen bases came despite efforts to keep him close to the bag.

“This year we were just crazy aggressive on the base paths. It makes a big difference. That’s pretty much where that came from,” Mohon said of his stolen bases.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.