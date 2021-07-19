All-Star Sports Week: Alexandria, White Plains golfers shine in the rain in Montgomery

White Plains and Alexandria were well represented at the All-Star Sports Week golf competition Monday in Montgomery.
In the rain-shortened event, the South girls beat the North 19.5 to 16.5, while the North boys won 20-10.
The girls’ teams were divided into six two-player squads and played match-play with each hole worth one point. The boys’ all-stars were divided into five teams. The team that won the entire round received an additional point. If both teams tied on a hole, the point was divided in half for each two-man team.
Most of the golfers played six holes but some finished just five before the round was called because of heavy rain.
White Plains' Chris Randall coached the winning North boys team. For the South girls,
For the North girls, White Plains' Abby Gattis and Fairview's Ammy Glover tied the South's Mary Grace Davidson (Hewitt-Trussville) and Ella Hewes (Daphne) 2.5-2.5.
Alexandria's Emma Ray and Hartselle's Lauren Temples beat the South's Kaitlyn Shields (John Carroll) and Lucy Mileski (Hoover) 3.5-2.5
Alexandria's Lauren Sechrest and Hartselle's Alyssa Berry tied the South's Elle Squires (Vestavia Hills) and Oak Mountain's Eleanor Forbes (Oak Mountain) 3-3.
White Plains' Baylie Webb and Madison County's Lora Williams fell to the South's Taylor Trible (Spain Park) and Lily Johnston (Dadeville) 4-2.
North-South golf results
Girls
(North) Bella Duesing, Randolph tied (South) Laura Burch, McGill-Toolen, 4-4.
(South) Taylor Trible, Spain Park and Lily Johnston, Dadeville def. (North) Baylie Webb, White Plains and Lora Williams, Madison County, 4-2.
(North) Emmy Glover, Fairview and Abby Gattis, White Plains tied (South) Mary Grace Davidson, Hewitt-Trussville and Ella Hewes, Daphne, 2.5 to 2.5.
(North) Lauren Temples, Hartselle and Emma Ray, Alexandria def. (South) Kaitlyn Shields, John Carroll Catholic and Lucy Mileski, Hoover, 3.5 to 2.5.
(North) Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria and Alyssa Berry Hartselle tied (South) Elle Squires, Vestavia Hills and Eleanor Forbes, Oak Mountain, 3-3.
South) Jordyn Martin, McGill-Toolen and Aidan Haithcock, Homewood def. (North) Camryn Blackwell, Glencoe and Macie Henderson, Mars Hill Bible, 3.5 to 1.5.
Boys
(North) John Bruce, Guntersville and John LeFeve, Guntersville def. (South) Stephen Baker, St. Paul’s and Cole Komyati, Bayside Academy, 4-3.
(North) Nicolas Lozito, Thompson and Seth Rogers, Tuscaloosa County def. (South) Jackson Sharp, Vestavia Hills and Austin Burnham, Pell City, 4-2.
(North) Braylin Hathorn, Pell City and Chandler Voss, Hartselle def. (South) Will Howard, UMS-Wright and Jackson Rice, Dadeville, 5-1.
(North) Nathan Fenza, Madison Academy and Colton Banks, Madison Academy tied (South) Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s and Peyton McCart, Elba, 3-3.
(North) Austin Ingram, Valley Head and Mark Sawyer, Cedar Bluff def. (South) Andrew Whang, Alabama Christian and Hunter Baldwin, Pleasant Home, 4-1.