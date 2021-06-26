All-Calhoun County golf: White Plains' Randall led boys and girls to state titles

WHITE PLAINS — Chris Randall had to ward off overconfidence for White Plains’ boys golf team this past season. He had to help the girls believe.
For mastering the minds effectively enough to lead White Plains to boys and girls state titles, Randall is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year.
White Plains’ boys won Class 4A in the state tournament at Robert Trent Jones-Magnolia Grove in Mobile. The state title marked the school’s first team state title in boys sports.
The girls won their third state title and first since the Wildcats won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.
Randall credits assistant coaches Matt Rogers and Derek Webb, whose daughters play for the Wildcats. As he often does in basketball and golf, Randall had to find the right motivational buttons to push for both of his golf teams.
The boys team had state-title prospects a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season in mid-March. The girls lost Jacksonville State signee Hanna Dyar, who played on state-title teams in 2015 and 2016.
“On the boys side, it was kind of managing the expectations and trying to help them to understand that the regular season is important,” Randall said. “We couldn’t just wait around until the state tournament started, until postseason started. We had tournaments and matches, and we needed to get better every single day. …
“With the girls, making them believe that our best golf was always ahead of us. We were always chasing that best round.”