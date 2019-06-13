Shania Vincent brought the speed to the Calhoun County girls track scene in 2019. Abby Nunnelly brought the endurance.
Vincent, from Oxford, and Nunnelly, from Alexandria, are The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County co-athletes of the year for girls track and field.
All-Calhoun County track teams were chosen from results from the county and state meets. The best times/distances/heights from all events were scored, with the best getting 10 points, second best getting eight and so on.
Vincent, a junior, had the county’s best times in the 100 meters (12.04 seconds), 200 (24.73) and 400 (57.05) dashes, accumulating 30 points. She won county titles in all three events and improved on her times at state.
“I was pretty pleased with this year,” she said. “I improved a lot in the 400 (two seconds) at state. My goal is always to improve in all of my events, and I did in all at state, but I did most in 400.
“My goal was to get 57 or 56 and did (two-second improvement), and I was pleased with that.”
Nunnelly posted the county’s best times in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 33.52 seconds), 1,600 (5:25.08) and 3,200 (12:11.16), all at state. She won the 1,600 at the county meet and finished second in the 800 and 3,200 and took third in the 1,600 at the state championships.
This finished off a senior year that saw her also win her third county title in cross country.
“It was my most favorite season I’ve ever had, track and cross country,” said Nunnelly, who signed to run for North Alabama on scholarship. “Just the team and everything played a big part. It was a great season.
“It’s so hard to get a medal in track, because it’s only top three. My goal, I wanted to get a medal. In seventh grade, I got a medal in the 3,200, and I wanted so badly to get a medal this year and did in the 1,600.”