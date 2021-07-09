You are the owner of this article.
All-Calhoun County girls track and field: The complete team

Track and field teaser

Athlete of the year: Sa’Nya Fleming, Saks

Coach of the year: Chase Brisendine, Alexandria

Editor’s note: Selection starts with the top five finishers in all events at the Calhoun County meet, adds places/times for those who placed at sectional and/or state. State champions included regardless of county finish:

100 DASH

1. Karlee Walker, Alexandria

County (1, 12.87), Sectional (1, 13.07)

2. Keziah Mickler, Oxford

County (2, 13.15)

3. Javanti Moore, Oxford

County (3, 13.18)

4. Layla Carter, Weaver

County (4, 13.26), Sectional (1, 13:15), State (2, 12.84)

5. Kashyia Tucker, Alexandria

County (5, 13.43), Sectional (6, 13.76)

200 DASH

1. Karlee Walker, Alexandria

County (1, 26.59), Sectional (1, 26.81), State (7, 26.25)

2. Jordyn Walker, Alexandria

County (2, 26.93), Sectional (2, 27.38)

3. Layla Carter, Weaver

County (3, 27.19), Sectional (1, 27.06), State (2, 26.28)

4. Keziah Mickler, Oxford

County (4, 27.49)

5. Javanti Moore, Oxford

County (5, 27.84), Sectional (6, 26.84)

400 DASH

1. Karlee Walker, Alexandria

County (1, 1:01.12), Sectional (1, 1:00.71), State (4, 58.86)

2. Jordyn Walker, Alexandria

County (2, 1:02.49), Sectional (2, 1:01.11), State (5, 1:00.89)

3. Javanti Moore, Oxford

County (3, 1:03.19), Sectional (5, 101:51)

4. Kashyia Tucker, Alexandria

County (4, 1:04.17), Sectional (3, 1:02.08), State (8, 1:02.91)

5. Quintazha Elston, Anniston

County (5, 1:06.75), Sectional (8, 1:07.99), State (18, 1:05.60)

6. Taylor Simmons, Donoho

Sectional (1, 1:03.97), State (1, 1:01.75)

800 RUN

1. Anna Strickland, White Plains

County (1, 2:31.30), Sectional (2, 2:24.28)

2. Michaela Moore, Alexandria

County (2, 2:38.97), Sectional (8, 2:41.75)

3. Taylor Simmons, Donoho

County (3, 2:41.11), Sectional (2, 2:40.44), State (2, 2:35.04)

4. Maddyn Conn, White Plains

County (4, 2:42.00), Sectional (4, 2:33.41)

5. Michaela Watts, Alexandria

County (5, 2:42.24), Sectional (6, 2:37.33), State (10, 2:34.43)

1,600 RUN

1. Anna Strickland, White Plains

County (1, 5:43.04), Sectional (2, 5:33.29)

2. Maddyn Conn, White Plains

County (2, 5:51.60), Sectional (4, 5:34.37)

3. Michaela Moore, Alexandria

County (3, 6:01.66), Sectional (6, 5:49.87), State (13, 5:54.35)

4. Michaela Watts, Alexandria

County (4, 6:07.26), Sectional (8, 5:54.26), State (17, 5:59.02)

5. Trinity Roberts, Pleasant Valley

County (5, 6:13.89), Sectional (3, 6:06.14), State (12, 5:54.67)

3,200 RUN

1. Michaela Moore, Alexandria

County (1, 13:29.60), Sectional (6, 13:08.30)

2. Taylor Simmons, Donoho

County (2, 13:38.35), Sectional (2, 13:30.11)

3. Michaela Watts, Alexandria

County (3, 13:42.75), Sectional (7, 13:10.71)

4. Sarah Sloughfy, Jacksonville

County (4, 13:44.11), Sectional (4, 13:14.53), State (9, 12:57.81)

5. Trinity Roberts, Pleasant Valley

County (5, 14:03.75), Sectional (3, 13:00.16), State (17, 13:34.74)

100 HURDLES

1. Morgan Foushee, Ohatchee

County (1, 19.41), Sectional (1, 18.60), State (8, 18.77)

2. Alayia D’Ambrosia, Weaver

County (2, 19.78), Sectional (3, 19.28)

3. Olivia Penson, Anniston

County (3, 20.10), Sectional (5, 19.29), State (12, 18.80)

4. Mikailie Caulder, Weaver

County (4, 20.11), Sectional (2, 19.20)

5. Sumira Duncan, Alexandria

County (5, 20.27), Sectional (5, 20.71), State (17, 19.55)

300 HURDLES

1. Shaniya Calloway, White Plains

County (1, 52.92), Sectional (7, 54.59), State (10, 52.90)

2. Aaleyan Weatherly, Anniston

County (2, 53.44), Sectional (5, 53.83), State (17, 55.89)

3. Jade Daniels, Saks

County (3, 53.51)

4. Olivia Penson, Anniston

County (4, 54.58), Sectional (4, 53.80), State (8, 52.11)

5. Morgan Foushee, Ohatchee

County (5, 57.51), Sectional (3, 55.06), State (21, 58.51)

4x100 RELAY

1. Oxford

County (1, 51.35)

2. Anniston

County (2, 53.47), Sectional (3, 52.49), State (5, 52.57)

3. Weaver

County (3, 55.09), Sectional (1, 53.81), State (5, 53.46)

4. Donoho

County (4, 55.46), Sectional (1, 54.86), State (11, 57.21)

5. Ohatchee

County (5, 56.10), Sectional (3, 56.59), State (11, 56.32)

4x400 RELAY

1. Alexandria

County (1, 4:21.83), Sectional (1, 4:14.50), State (5, 51.05)

2. Anniston

County (2, 4:37.78), Sectional (2, 4:29.51), State (5, 4:30.75)

3. White Plains

County (3, 4:45.04), Sectional (5, 4:44.22), State (10, 4:42.85)

4. Donoho

County (4, 4:48.68), Sectional (2, 4:40.91), State (3, 4:36.53)

5. Oxford

County (5, 4:50.93), Sectional (1, 4:09.14)

4x800 RELAY

1. White Plains

County (1, 10:33.92), Sectional (2, 10:33.09), State (3, 10:17.15)

2. Oxford

County (2, 10:50.31), Sectional (3, 10:38.73)

3. Alexandria

County (3, 11:29.63), Sectional (3, 11:19.54), State (6, 11:08.46)

4. Pleasant Valley

County (4, 12:29.24), Sectional (6, 13:19.38)

5. Piedmont

County (5, 13:14.10), Sectional (5, 13:12.16)

HIGH JUMP

1. Jorda Crook, Ohatchee

County (1, 5-00.00), Sectional (3, 4-06.00), State (3, 4-10.00)

2. Chaci Whitfield, Oxford

County (2, 5-00.00), Sectional (3, 5-00.00)

3. Savannah Taylor, Ohatchee

County (3, 4-06.00), Sectional (5, 4-04.00), State (5, 4-08.00)

4. Reygan White, Oxford

County (4, 4-06.00), Sectional (8, 4-06.00)

5. Morgan Foushee, Ohatchee

County (5, 4-06.00), Sectional (6, 4-04.00), State (12, 4-04.00)

6. Angel Bozarth, White Plains

Sectional (2, 4-10.00), State (1, 5-04.00)

POLE VAULT

1. Savannah Yates, White Plains

County (1, 10-06.00), Sectional (1, 10-00.00), State (1, 11-01.00)

2. Ashlyn Adderhold, Piedmont

County (2, 7-06.00), Sectional (2, 7-06.00), State (4, 7-06.00)

2. Bella Hammonds, Ohatchee

County (2, 7-06.00), Sectional (1, 7-06.00), State (2, 8-00.00)

4. Denver Browning, Alexandria

County (4, 7-00.00), Sectional (2, 7-00.00)

5. Dena Musa, Donoho

County (5, 7-00.00)

LONG JUMP

1. Sa’Nya Fleming, Saks

County (1, 16-06.00), Sectional (1, 16-01.00), State (1, 16-11.00)

2. Jordyn Walker, Alexandria

County (2, 16-01.00), Sectional (1, 16-01.50), State (4, 16-03.25)

3. Estella Connell, Donoho

County (3, 15-08.00), Sectional (1, 14-05.00), State (11, 14-07.25)

4. Shaylan Whaley, Alexandria

County (4, 15-02.00), Sectional (2, 15-10.00), State (7, 15-09.25)

5. Alex Martinez Reyes, Oxford

County (5, 14-06.00)

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Sa’Nya Fleming, Saks

County (1, 35-05.00), Sectional (1, 34-07.75), State (1, 35-00.25)

2. Estella Connell, Donoho

County (2, 30-11.00), Sectional (1, 31-00.50), State (5, 32-00.75)

3. Reygan White, Oxford

County (3, 30-09.00), Sectional (10, 30-07.00)

4. Ashlyn Adderhold, Piedmont

County (4, 30-09.00), Sectional (3, 29-03.00), State (30-04.50)

5. Sawyer Brooks, Oxford

County (5, 28-01.50)

SHOT PUT

1. Gracie George, Ohatchee

County (1, 32-07.50), Sectional (1, 32-00.00), State (1, 33-00.00)

2. Victoria Turner, Pleasant Valley

County (2, 28-05.00), Sectional (3, 28-08.00), State (24, 24-09.50)

3. Mariah Munford, Alexandria

County (3, 26-10.00), Sectional (1, 30-03.00), State (12, 28-01.00)

4. Aubrey Christian, Alexandria

County (4, 26-09.50), Sectional (5, 27-05.50), State (14, 27-07.75)

5. Danashia Woods, Alexandria

County (5, 25-09.50)

DISCUS

1. Malijah Johnson, Piedmont

County (1, 79-05.50), Sectional (9, 70-06.5)

2. Gracie George, Ohatchee

County (2, 77-10), Sectional (2, 88-01.50), State (3, 91-05)

3. Danashia Woods, Alexandria

County (3, 77-01), Sectional (2, 83-09), State (13, 75-06)

4. Tyasha Hunt, Alexandria

County (4, 72-09), Sectional (6, 75-04), State (11, 76-09)

5. Halle Nance, White Plains

County (5, 69-05), Sectional (7, 60-08)

JAVELIN

1. Lele Ridley, Piedmont

County (1, 93-11), Sectional (4, 89-06), State (9, 88-08)

2. Halle Nance, White Plains

County (2, 83-06), Sectional (3, 81-01), State (14, 84-06)

3. Gracie Hood, Pleasant Valley

County (3, 81-00), Sectional (3, 91-09), State (12, 81-05)

4. Mariah Munford, Alexandria

County (4, 74-07), Sectional (6, 81-07), State (15, 83-10)

5. Kylie Kiker, Oxford

County (5, 74-02), Sectional (10, 79-01)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

