All-Calhoun County girls track and field team selections
(based on performances at Calhoun County meet and AHSAA state meets)
Coach of the Year: Craig Norton, Saks
Athletes of the Year: Shania Vincent, Oxford/Abby Nunnelly, Alexandria
100-meter dash
Shania Vincent, Oxford (12.04, state)
Jhanya Quinones, Oxford (12.28, state)
Karlee R. Walker, Alexandria (12.72, state)
Latoria Brewster, Alexandria (12.96, county)
Mikayla Osborne, Wellborn (13.41, county)
200 dash
Shania Vincent, Oxford (24.73, state)
Jhanya Quinones, Oxford (25.17, state)
Karlee R. Walker, Alexandria (25.94, state)
Latoria Brewster, Alexandria (27.06, state)
Lanecia Moore, Anniston (27.27, state)
Layla Carter, Weaver (27.59, state)
400 dash
Shania Vincent, Oxford (57.05, state)
Karlee R. Walker, Alexandria (59.12, state)
Cursia Kirksey, Anniston (1:00.55, state)
Mikayla Osborne, Wellborn (1:01.75, state)
Jhanya Quinones, Oxford (1:02.22, county)
Kashyia Tucker, Alexandria (1:03.19, state)
800 run
Abby Nunnelly, Alexandria (2:33.52, state)
Michaela Moore, Alexandria (2:35.10, county)
Jayda Fair, Ohatchee (2:36.60, state)
Kamron Simpson, Alexandria (2:38.86, state)
Madison Law, Piedmont (2:45.59, state)
Tori Williams, Oxford (2:48.53, county)
Chaci Whitfield, Oxford (2:55.22, county)
1,600 run
Abby Nunnelly, Alexandria (5:25.08, state)
Jayda Fair, Ohatchee (5:40.24, state)
Michaela Watts, Alexandria (5:52.60, state)
Michaela Moore, Alexandria (6:11.06, county)
Mia Munoz, Oxford (6:26.66, county)
3,200 run
Abby Nunnelly, Alexandria (12:11.16, state)
Jayda Fair, Ohatchee (12:11.47, state)
Michaela Moore, Alexandria (14:01.36, county)
Michaela Watts, Alexandria (14:16.36, county)
Mia Munoz, Oxford (14:24.60, county)
100 hurdles
Savannah Yates, White Plains (17.84, county)
Georgina Fuhrmann, Saks (17.98, state)
Cornisha Huguley, Anniston (18.51, state)
Amia Montgomery, Jacksonville (18.61, county)
Tyshica Woodgett, Alexandria (19.15, county)
Kandyn Blankenship, Alexandria (19.74, county)
300 hurdles
Amia Montgomery, Jacksonville (48.57, state)
Cornisha Huguley, Anniston (49.72, state)
Jade Mignott, Saks (50.03, state)
Tyshica Woodgett, Alexandria (50.29, state)
Tori Williams, Oxford (52.22, state)
Desteny Hudson, Saks (53.71, county)
High jump
Brenna Harris, Pleasant Valley (5-02.00, state)
Gracie Morgan, White Plains (5-00.00, state)
Angel Bozarth, White Plains (4-10.00, county and state)
Cursia Kirksey, Anniston (4-08.00, county and state)
Syndey Prater, Piedmont (4-08.00, county)
Shaylan Whaley, Alexandria (4-06.00, county)
Kamron Simpson, Alexandria (4-06.00, state)
Pole vault
Savannah Yates, White Plains (10-09.00, state)
Brenna Harris, Pleasant Valley (9-06.00, county and state)
Bella Hammonds, Ohatchee (8-00.00, state)
Madeline Crider, Ohatchee (7-06.00, state)
Ashlyn Adderhold, Piedmont (7-00.00, county and state)
Maggie Ross, White Plains (7-00.00, state)
August Poytress, White Plains (7-00.00, state)
Lyda Rose Elders, Ohatchee (6-06.00, county)
Long jump
Sa'Nya Fleming, Saks (17-04.50, county)
Shaylan Whaley, Alexandria (16-05.00, county)
Jodryn Walker, Alexandria (16-04.50, state)
Jhanya Quinones, Oxford (16-04.50, state)
Angel Bozarth, White Plains (15-11.00, county)
Haley Dempsey, Oxford (15-06.00, county)
Triple jump
Sa'Nya Fleming, Saks (35-02.75, state)
Akiera Robinson, Oxford (33-00.00, county)
Victoria Moses, Jacksonville (32-07.25, state)
Ashlyn Adderhold, Piedmont (31-07.00, state)
Angel Bozarth, White Plains (30-08.75, county)
Shot put
Kalee Johnson, Alexandria (36-06.00, state)
Halimah Bin-Yamin, Saks (35-04.00, state)
Jocelyn Harris, White Plains (34-08.00, state)
Itiania Weatherly, Wellborn (32-05.00, state)
Gracie George, Ohatchee (30-02.00, state)
Discus
Kalee Johnson, Alexandria (109-04, state)
Halimah Bin-Yamin, Saks (109-00, county)
Marli Hanks, Ohatchee (100-11.00, state)
Kiara Jackson, Piedmont (85-02, county)
Abby Gaines, Weaver (81-04, county)
Kaylee Hurt, Saks (80-09, county)
Javelin
Haley Dempsey, Oxford (118-05.50, county)
Kaylee Hurt, Saks (108-06, county)
Laura Hurst, Ohatchee (105-03.00, state)
Stefanie Christopher, Saks (102-06, county)
Lele Ridley, Piedmont (97-07, state)
Gracie Morgan, White Plains (96-10, county)
4x100 relay
Alexandria (50.56, county)
Saks (51.63, state)
Wellborn (52.32, state)
Oxford (53.44, county)
Weaver (53.76, county)
White Plains (55.92, state)
Ohatchee (56.75, county)
4x400 relay
Alexandria (4:08.99, state)
Anniston (4:24.84, state)
Oxford (4:25.50, state)
Jacksonville (4:26.36, state)
Saks (4:42.72, state)
White Plains (4:48.25, county)
4x800 relay
Alexandria (10:31.35, county)
Oxford (10:47.28, state)
Ohatchee (10:49.45, state)
White Plains (11:32.13, state)
Saks (13:09.15, county)