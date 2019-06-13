Craig Norton knew he had a deep Saks girls track and field team this season, and he kept the Wildcats’ goals simple.
“I told the girls the goal for the year was to win sectional, and they rallied around that,” Norton said.
Saks won its Class 3A sectional and went on to finish fourth at the state meet, which was Calhoun County’s top team finish in girls track and field. Norton is The Anniston Star’s county girls track and field coach of the year.
Norton said a strong senior class — which included Alexis Petty, Amya Carlisle, Georgina Furhmann, Tatum Brown, Shamerial Garrett and Halimah Bin-Yamin — was key. Bin-Yamin transferred to Saks for her senior year and gave the Wildcats a strong presence in throwing events, winning the 3A title in shot put and finishing third in discus.
“We know we’ve had this class of seniors that’s really deep in a lot of different events,” Norton said. “We had someone doing every event this year, except high jump and pole vault. When you have multiple people in events, it helps your chances.”
Saks also got a big assist from sophomore Sa’Nay Fleming, who finished second in long jump and triple jump at the state meet.
Saks’ sectional title was program’s first in girls track and field in Norton’s seven years with the program. The Wildcats also won the Saks Relays and White Plains Invitational.