Emma Wiedmer is once again a Calhoun County player of the year in girls tennis.
The Donoho junior won the No. 1 singles division in the 1A-3A, Section 4 tournament for the fourth year in a row. She went on to reach the state quarterfinals in the No. 1 bracket, beating Westminster-Oak Mountain’s Macy Mixon in the first round.
She joined bracket champions Claire Hillman (No. 2) and Lily Grace Draper (No. 4) in helping Donoho finish third, 10 points behind state champion St. James.
“I was so proud of our season,” Wiedmer said. “We were a young team. We didn’t have any seniors.
“I hoped that we would at least get runner-up, but I’m so proud. We were undefeated until state.”
Wiedmer also teamed with Virginia Hutton to win the No. 1 doubles title at sectional and reach the state quarterfinals.
Wiedmer’s singles victories during the regular season included the four-team Altamont Invitational in Birmingham.
She missed the Red Wilder Invitational, this season’s de facto county tournament, going to Italy as part of Donoho’s intersession. She had won county-tourney titles three years in a row before this season.