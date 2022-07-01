All-Calhoun County girls tennis: The complete team

Player of the year: Claire Hillman, Donoho
Coach of the year: Kristie Alderman, Donoho
FIRST TEAM
Claire Hillman, Donoho
Lily Grace Draper, Donoho
Anne Marie Harris, Donoho
Meagan Ford, Faith Christian
Mikaela Watkins, Jacksonville
Chloe Cram, Pleasant Valley
Abigail Reimer, Oxford
SECOND TEAM
Ali Folsom, Faith Christian
Mary Marshall Perry, Donoho
Harper Pumroy, Donoho
Blair Kitchens, Donoho
Mackenzley Hulsey, Pleasant Valley
Tyler Grace Reye, Jacksonville
Caroline Rogers, Oxford
HONORABLE MENTION
Faith Christan: Lauren Holder
Jacksonville: Miniya Vann
Oxford: Ashley Paulson
Pleasant Valley: Braylee Humphrey