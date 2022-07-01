 Skip to main content
All-Calhoun County girls tennis: The complete team

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Player of the year: Claire Hillman, Donoho

Coach of the year: Kristie Alderman, Donoho

FIRST TEAM

Claire Hillman, Donoho

Lily Grace Draper, Donoho

Anne Marie Harris, Donoho

Meagan Ford, Faith Christian

Mikaela Watkins, Jacksonville

Chloe Cram, Pleasant Valley

Abigail Reimer, Oxford

SECOND TEAM

Ali Folsom, Faith Christian

Mary Marshall Perry, Donoho

Harper Pumroy, Donoho

Blair Kitchens, Donoho

Mackenzley Hulsey, Pleasant Valley

Tyler Grace Reye, Jacksonville

Caroline Rogers, Oxford

HONORABLE MENTION

Faith Christan: Lauren Holder

Jacksonville: Miniya Vann

Oxford: Ashley Paulson

Pleasant Valley: Braylee Humphrey

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

