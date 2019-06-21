Some coaches must turn weeds to flowers. Others pick at the thorny rose of coaching talent.
Donoho’s Laurie Rigsby had the latter problem with Donoho’s girls tennis team, and results remained steady. She’s The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for girls tennis.
Donoho’s girls finished third at state for the second year in a row after dominating at sectional. They won the Red Wilder Invitational, this past season’s de facto county tournament, without their best player, No.1 singles player Emma Wiedmer, who missed the tourney for intersession.
Rigsby just completed her third year coaching Donoho tennis. The boys team also won sectional and finished third at state.
The trick to keeping a strong girls team on top was knowing how to coach each player individually.
“It’s knowing how to speak to each of them differently,” Rigsby said. “It’s taking the time and really knowing my players.
“Credit my girls and their skills. They’re really good, all of them.”
Rigsby promoted her remaining lineup when Wiedmer couldn’t play in the Red Wilder, and the Falcons won five of the six individual divisions. Claire Hillman, Donoho’s No. 2 singles player, won the No. 1 division. Claire Walker moved up from No. 5 and won the No. 2 court.
“She wanted to prove herself, and she did it, but that’s how they played all year,” Rigsby said. “When we won the Altamont tournament, Claire Hillman and Harper Pumroy had never played together and won No. 3 doubles.”