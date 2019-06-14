Jay Jenkins had to adjust.
The veteran Donoho girls soccer coach lost a 57-goal scorer and a special center-midfielder in 2018 seniors Lily Wiedmer and Constance Hodges, respectively, so he had to craft a different look for the Falcons.
It went better than even Jenkins expected, and he’s once again The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County girls soccer coach of the year.
A year after reaching the state semifinals, Donoho finished 16-2 and won the county tournament for the third year in a row. The Falcons lost in the second round of the playoffs to Altamont, which went on to finish state runner-up after falling in extra time in the final.
“In the end, we became a better team than last year’s squad,” Jenkins said. “I did not see that coming in. I saw us as a .500 team, so this was really a pleasant surprise.”
Donoho didn’t have a fast player like Wiedmer to play boom ball this season, so the Falcons had to become more defensive-minded. Jenkins also moved senior Jenna Stremmel from defense to the top to steady the offensive attack.
Talented seventh-grader Erin Turley transferred in from Oxford, as well, and the Falcons became better on offense than Jenkins expected. Turley, the county player of the year, became one of three players to score more than 20 goals (23) and dish out at least 15 assists.