All-Calhoun County girls soccer: Jenkins guided Donoho to state final for first time in program history

Jay Jenkins coached Donoho’s girls soccer team to history this season, then he planted the seed for more next season.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Jenkins said. “It’s an exceptional year, best season in Donoho history, nothing to be ashamed of.
“We graduated one girl. We’ll be back.”
For helping Donoho reach the state final for the first time in program history, Jenkins is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for girls soccer.
Donoho finished 23-1-1, falling to Trinity Presbyterian 3-1 in the state final in Huntsville. The Falcons reached the final despite losing midfielder Kathleen Seals to a concussion in the first round of the playoffs.
Donoho lost one senior, defender Maggie Miller, and will return all-state players Erin Turley, Tosin Sanusi, Maggie Wakefield and Lillie Mae Sherman.
Donoho’s run to the finals came three years after the Falcons made the semifinals for the first time.
Jenkins’ impact was aesthetic as well as strategic. He continued wearing a curly-haired skiing toboggan at matches, after it became a good-luck charm during an early-season victory over Jacksonville.