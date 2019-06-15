Seventh-grader, schmeventh-grader.
Jay Jenkins knew Donoho had a diamond when Erin Turley came out of the club-ball ranks to play soccer there this year, and the veteran coach told her in the most eye-opening of ways.
“I went to her at the beginning and said, ‘I’m probably the worst coach you’ve ever had,’” he said. “I said, ‘If you see something that’s going to work better, let me know.’”
Turley helped Donoho work just fine this season, and she’s The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County girls soccer player of the year.
She was one of three Donoho players to score more than 20 goals (23) and record at least 15 assists. She helped the Falcons fill a void left by 57-goal scorer Lily Wiedmer and star center midfielder Constance Hodges, both 2018 seniors.
Turley, who transferred to Donoho from Oxford, earned most-valuable-player honors while helping Donoho win the county tournament for the third year in a row.
Varsity high school ball suited her well, and her experience in club ball helped her to adjust.
“One of the biggest adjustments would be the speed of play,” she said. “Everything slows down a little bit. It’s a little bit more chill than club ball would be.”
Varsity opponents picked up on a seventh-grader playing a key role as one of Donoho’s key ball handlers and tested her physically.
“I didn’t let it affect me that much,” she said. “I just thought, I’m going to be as big as they were someday.”
She also took to the leadership role Jenkins gave her.
“It helped me on leadership skills,” she said. “Jay was expecting a lot of me. He had seen me play in club ball.
“I learned that a team full of great players equals success and leads to many more opportunities to be great, Without the teammates I had, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did.”