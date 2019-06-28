Hanna Dyar has been the common thread throughout White Plains’ five-year surge in girls golf, and she was the clear leader throughout a stellar junior year in 2019.
Dyar is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County girls golfer of the year, finishing off a year that saw her win the county tournament among her three tourney victories in four tries. She finished regulation tied for the lead in the other.
Dyar was the lone girls golfer from the county to qualify for the state tournament this year, finishing sixth in Class 4A-5A. She shot 84-75—159 at Robert Trent Jones-Capitol Hill on May 13-14.
“It definitely could’ve been better, but I’m excited to come back next year and my team to be here with me next year,” she said.
Dyar, along with older sister Layne, was part of White Plains’ state championship teams in 2015 and 2016, the first two state championship teams in school history. She was also part of third-place teams in 2017 and 2018, scoring team-best finishes of fifth in 2017 and tied for fourth in 2018.
Her county title this year marked her first. She also was low medalist at the Section 3 tourney.