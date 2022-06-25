All-Calhoun County girls golf: The complete team

Player of the year: Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria.
Coach of the year: Craig Kiker, Alexandria.
All-County (top 15 at county tournament)
1. Lauren Sechrest (Alexandria) 78-81—159
2. Abby Gattis (White Plains) 83-83—166
3. Emma Ray (Alexandria) 87-80—167
4. Emilee Brown (Alexandria) 90-83—173
5. Isabel Rogers (White Plains) 94-81—175
(tie) Baylie Webb (White Plains) 85-90—175
7. Reagan Finley (Alexandria) 92-92—184
8. Annabelle Page (Oxford) 94-92—186
9. Avery Prickett (Alexandria) 102-85—187
10. Carmella Reese (Weaver) 101-89—190
11. Alivia Ward (White Plains) 102-95—197
12. Nevaeh Foster (Alexandria) 103-95—198
13. Marlie Wright (Pleasant Valley) 101-100—201
14. Gracie Davis (Pleasant Valley) 102-100—202
15. Abby Whisenant (Pleasant Valley) 106-102—208