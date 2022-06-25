 Skip to main content
All-Calhoun County girls golf: The complete team

Photo by Trent Penny

Player of the year: Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria.

Coach of the year: Craig Kiker, Alexandria.

All-County (top 15 at county tournament)

1. Lauren Sechrest (Alexandria) 78-81—159

2. Abby Gattis (White Plains) 83-83—166

3. Emma Ray (Alexandria) 87-80—167

4. Emilee Brown (Alexandria) 90-83—173

5. Isabel Rogers (White Plains) 94-81—175

(tie) Baylie Webb (White Plains) 85-90—175

7. Reagan Finley (Alexandria) 92-92—184

8. Annabelle Page (Oxford) 94-92—186

9. Avery Prickett (Alexandria) 102-85—187

10. Carmella Reese (Weaver) 101-89—190

11. Alivia Ward (White Plains) 102-95—197

12. Nevaeh Foster (Alexandria) 103-95—198

13. Marlie Wright (Pleasant Valley) 101-100—201

14. Gracie Davis (Pleasant Valley) 102-100—202

15. Abby Whisenant (Pleasant Valley) 106-102—208

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

