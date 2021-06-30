You are the owner of this article.
All-Calhoun County girls golf: The complete team

Golf teaser

Player of the year: Baylie Webb, White Plains

Coach of the year: Chris Randall, White Plains

EDITOR’S NOTE: The top 15 finishers at the county tournament are named all-county. Includes name, school and two-round county score:

1. Abby Gattis, White Plains, 159

2. Lauren Seacrest, Alexandria, 169

3. Baylie Webb, White Plains, 171

4. Isabel Rogers, White Plains, 174

5. Emma Ray, Alexandria, 181

6. Marlie Wright, Pleasant Valley, 187

7. Annabelle Page, Alexandria, 190

8. Gracie Davis, White Plains, 194

9. Alivia Ward, White Plains, 196

10. Emilee Brown, Alexandria, 197

11. Regan Finley, Alexandria, 209

12. Alexis Cleveland, Weaver, 209

13. Mallory Hill, White Plains, 209

14. Kayleigh McGatha, Alexandria, 210

15. Marlee Hedgepath, Alexandria, 213

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

