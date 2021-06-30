All-Calhoun County girls golf: The complete team

Player of the year: Baylie Webb, White Plains
Coach of the year: Chris Randall, White Plains
EDITOR’S NOTE: The top 15 finishers at the county tournament are named all-county. Includes name, school and two-round county score:
1. Abby Gattis, White Plains, 159
2. Lauren Seacrest, Alexandria, 169
3. Baylie Webb, White Plains, 171
4. Isabel Rogers, White Plains, 174
5. Emma Ray, Alexandria, 181
6. Marlie Wright, Pleasant Valley, 187
7. Annabelle Page, Alexandria, 190
8. Gracie Davis, White Plains, 194
9. Alivia Ward, White Plains, 196
10. Emilee Brown, Alexandria, 197
11. Regan Finley, Alexandria, 209
12. Alexis Cleveland, Weaver, 209
13. Mallory Hill, White Plains, 209
14. Kayleigh McGatha, Alexandria, 210
15. Marlee Hedgepath, Alexandria, 213