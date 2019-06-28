Player of the year: Hanna Dyar, White Plains
Coach of the year: Chris Randall, White Plains
First team
Hanna Dyar, White Plains
Caitlyn Lewis, White Plains
Baylie Webb, White Plains
Abby Gattis, White Plains
Allison Arenth, White Plains
Second team
Ashley Parker, Alexandria
Isabel Rogers, White Plains
Emille Brown, Alexandria
Reagan Finley, Alexandria
Caitlin Roland, Jacksonville
Honorable mention
Alexandria: Lauren Sechrest.
Piedmont: Ella Floyd.
Pleasant Valley: Gabby Fagan, Gracie Davis.
Weaver: Carmella Reese.