Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Player of the year: Hanna Dyar, White Plains

Coach of the year: Chris Randall, White Plains

First team

Hanna Dyar, White Plains

Caitlyn Lewis, White Plains

Baylie Webb, White Plains

Abby Gattis, White Plains

Allison Arenth, White Plains

Second team

Ashley Parker, Alexandria

Isabel Rogers, White Plains

Emille Brown, Alexandria

Reagan Finley, Alexandria

Caitlin Roland, Jacksonville

Honorable mention

Alexandria: Lauren Sechrest.

Piedmont: Ella Floyd.

Pleasant Valley: Gabby Fagan, Gracie Davis.

Weaver: Carmella Reese.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...