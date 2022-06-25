All-Calhoun County girls golf: Sechrest leaves Alexandria as state champion

ALEXANDRIA — Lauren Sechrest could do her own how-to video … From First Swings to State Golf Champion in Four Years.
The Alexandria senior did that and more.
For winning the Calhoun County tournament, leading the Valley Cubs to the team title and topping it off with an individual state title, Sechrest is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County player of the year for girls golf.
Sechrest shot a two-round score of 159 at Pine Hill, the course where it all started for her and her three senior teammates, to win county by seven strokes.
Alexandria won the county title by 17.
The Valley Cubs went on to finish third in 4A-5A at the state tournament, led by Sechrest, who birdied the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory at Hampton Cove and bring home a blue state-champion’s plaque.
It all started her freshman year, when Alexandria coach Craig Kiker talked her and her teammates into coming out for golf. Retired hall-of-fame coach Brenard Howard, who still works extensively with Alexandria’s players, taught a girl who writes with her left hand how to play golf with her right, and she was into the game.
She and her teammates stayed with golf despite epic early struggles and improved dramatically over their high school careers. Sechrest will go on to play for Bryan College in Tennessee.
She took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: You’ve had a month to bask in the aftermath of winning a state title. How does it hit now?
Answer: Oh my goodness. It’s June, but it doesn’t even feel real. It’s just like, wow, I can’t believe I was able to do that. I had no idea I could even do that.
Q: And what about your high school career, as a whole?
A: Thinking back, just getting through the whole four years, it’s like where would I be if I’d never said yes to Coach Kiker when he was just begging anyone to play. If I’d said no, all of these opportunities and amazing people I’ve met and relationships I’ve built, none of that would’ve happened. All of these people who have poured into me and invested in me, I wouldn’t have my job at Silver Lakes. All of these connections I’ve made and opportunities I’ve had, I would have never had that. I had no idea I could ever achieve what I did, but I couldn’t do it without them, so I’m just so thankful that I said yes to that. I didn’t even know that it would end up being my biggest passion.
Q: Did you play golf before Coach Kiker asked you to play?
A: No. I picked up my first club, all four of us who played at state on our team, all four of us are seniors, and we picked up a club in November of our ninth-grade year the same day.
Q: Did you play other sports before that?
A: I did competitive gymnastics, and I cheered after that. I cheered for two years on the varsity team. In ninth grade I was playing JV volleyball and varsity cheer. After 10th grade, I quit those two things to focus on golf. I knew I was running myself thin. It’s hard to do your best in everything when you’re doing so many different things, and I loved golf the most.
Q: Was it a tough choice at the time?
A: I knew that, and so many people would tell me, like, ‘Oh yeah, you can go play in college! You can get so many scholarships! You can do all kinds of stuff!’ I loved it so much that I was willing to do that. They were right. It was the best decision for me.
Q: So, what was it like at the start?
A: Coach Howard took us to the practice field at the football stadium and got us five-gallon buckets of balls, filled with old golf balls. He’ll walk in the woods at tournaments, just looking for old balls, so he has all of these five-gallon buckets of them, and he has a bunch of old sets of clubs. When you first start, you don’t need anything fancy. You just need to learn how to hit it. I started out left-handed, and I’m telling you, it was so frustrating. I’d swing and miss every single time. We would leave practice in tears, because it’s a small little ball in the ground. It’s not moving. How hard can it be to just hit it with this stick and get it off the ground? We were so competitive that we were like, how can we not do this? So many people do this. Coach Howard was like, ‘You all can’t stop. I know you’re frustrated, but it’s going to get better. I promise.’ We didn’t believe him, but I kept swinging and missing while everyone else was making progress, so he changed my club and was like, ‘I want you to try to hit right-handed.’
Q: How did you react to that?
A: I was like, no, I can’t do that. He was like, ‘Just try it. Trust me.’ I still couldn’t hit it, but after a week, I started getting it, so I stayed right-handed, and I’m still a right-handed golfer, which is just crazy to me, because I don’t even write right-handed, but that’s how that started, and that was the whole fall of my ninth-grade year.
Q: What was your first tournament experience like?
A: Coach Kiker put us in a tournament at Silver Lakes, and we’d never even played 18 holes before. We would hit a 7 iron and a 5 iron everywhere. It didn’t matter how far away we were. Chipping, we’d hit a 7 iron, because we couldn’t hit anything else. We didn’t understand that every club has a different distance. For us, it was all going the same distance, so it didn’t matter, but he just threw us in that tournament at Silver Lakes, and it was awful. I remember just giving up because nine was the max, and I took a nine probably on every hole, and I shot a 136.
Q: Did you feel out of place?
A: Oh my goodness. It was hilarious. We weren’t golfers, so we had these big, baggy men’s polo shirts on and yoga pants. We weren’t golfers. We were just doing it to do it.
Q: What was the turning point?
A: Me and Emma Ray were like, ‘This has got to stop,’ so we were just really wanting to get better at it. Throughout the summer, we spent our time with Coach Howard. It was actually insane, now that I think about it. We would actually go to his house in the morning at 6 or 7 in the morning, and we would hit in his backyard, because he has, like, a tarp up and all of his five-gallon buckets. We would work on 100 yards and under, all of those shots, because they were all different. We were still playing volleyball, so we would have summer workouts. We would go hit at his house for an hour and a half, and he would take us to workouts, and we would change in the locker room, drenched in sweat, into golf clothes, and he would take us to Pine Hill. We got a summer membership there. It was a really good deal. They made us pay something, and all we had to pay was the cart fees, so it was great. Love the people out there at Pine Hill. We wouldn’t get done until dark. We’d play 18 holes every day, so that’s where I learned how to play.
Q: How important was Coach Howard in your development?
A: Coach Howard would spend so much time investing in us and just teaching us the game and how different shots work and all of the course-management things you have to learn over time. He taught us that. That summer and the summer after is where we made so much improvement. … Coach Howard, we couldn’t have done it without him, because he sacrificed so much time and money. When we couldn’t drive, we would meet up, and he would drive us around everywhere. He is just absolutely amazing, because we couldn’t have done it without him.
Q: What did that progress look like?
A: The county tournament in ninth grade, all four of us were, like, 101 or 105. Then, 10th-grade season, we played one match at Pine Hill, and it got canceled for COVID. We didn’t even have a chance to prove ourselves, because we were starting to shoot high 80s, mid-90s. We played all of that summer and got into the mid-80s. We would go to his house. We would hit on the practice field at school, and we would just hit five-gallon buckets of balls, over and over and over and over. We didn’t have a lesson. We didn’t have a golf pro we would go and see out of town. All we’ve done is just hit golf balls over and over again for hours.
Q: When did you guys feel like you’d made it to where you could be competitive?
A: Our goal our junior year was to win county. At that point, we knew we could do it, and we had a chance. We didn’t do it at that time. To be able to do it this year was just awesome. I know it doesn’t mean anything, but it was a big deal for us. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come in just four years. To be able to say we all started golf on the same day in ninth grade, and we won county is just amazing. I’m just thankful.
Q: How cool was it that you won county at Pine Hill?
A: I know! It’s like this where we learned how to play. It’s just great, so great.