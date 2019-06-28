For Chris Randall and White Plains’ girls golf team, missing the state tournament for the first time since 2014 stung.
Then again, the Wildcats got awfully close despite special circumstances.
For getting White Plains within eight strokes of a return trip to state, Randall is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for girls golf.
“The girls had a wonderful work ethic,” Randall said. “We also had a lot of good parental involvement, which helped us be able to give individual attention to the players.
“It was all three groups working together. When you have that, you can really get a lot done.”
White Plains won county for the fourth year in a row and sectional. Wildcat Hanna Dyar, low medalist at county and a veteran of state championship teams in 2015 and 2016, was the lone girls player from the county to qualify for state. She finished sixth.
White Plains lost reigning county champion and player of the year Lexee Cunningham, who gave up golf during the season to focus on preparations to attend Troy University.
“Our young kids really grew up a lot,”Randall said. “Isabel Rogers, watching her improve was wonderful. Hanna played steady golf all year long. Baylie Webb came on strong at the end of the year.
“We almost made state, and we’ve got all our girls back. With how hard they’re working this summer, I’m excited to see what we can do next year.”