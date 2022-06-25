All-Calhoun County girls golf: Kiker’s Cubs won county title, finished third in state tourney

ALEXANDRIA — Craig Kiker had a hungry Alexandria girls golf team in 2022, and they followed his bread crumbs to big things.
For leading Alexandria to a Calhoun County title and third-place finish in Class 4A-5A state tournament, Kiker is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for girls golf.
The Valley Cubs avenged their second-place finish to White Plains in 2021 to beat the Wildcats by 17 strokes at county this season.
Senior Lauren Sechrest won medalist at county and went on to win 4A-5A low medalist at state.
Kiker credits retired hall-of-fame coach Brenard Howard for the work Howard does with the girls.
“Coach Howard deserves all this attention that I’m getting,” Kiker said. “He spends lots of hours with our girls.
“As far as the county and getting back to state, they wanted both really bad. They played really good golf at the county tournament and also the second day of the state tournament. Any time you have teams like this, it rarely has a lot to do with coaching. It’s a tribute to the kind of kids you have. We have been blessed with some great ones at Alexandria.”