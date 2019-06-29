Piedmont’s young softball team adapted to a new normal at midseason in 2019, and what the Bulldogs accomplished might have planted seeds for years to come.
Accordingly, veteran coach Rachel Smith is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A softball coach of the year.
Piedmont finished 22-20 but made the final four at the county tournament for the first time in recent memory. The Bulldogs finished as area runners-up to Pleasant Valley and beat Locust Fork during their stay at the West Central Regional.
The Bulldogs lost seniors Amber Raney, Kenzie Tolbert and Rebecca Smart but return a roster that includes 14 players from seventh grade to freshman year.
That young roster had to fight through midseason setbacks. Shortstop Kayley Kirk underwent surgery for tendon injuries in one hand, suffered when her dog, having been hit by a car, bit her. That same week, pitcher Amber Raney sustained a leg injury while sliding into base in practice, and another player withdrew from school.
Smith moved left-fielder/third baseman Madison Byers to shortstop. Z’Hayla Walker, who had split time at third base, became a full-timer there. Eighth-grader Sarah Goss came up to play left field. Savannah Smith, a seventh-grader and the coach’s daughter, got an early call-up to pitch for the varsity.
Kirk, an eighth-grader told she would be out for the season, used a glove technique reminiscent of one-handed former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Abbott to continue her season. She moved to the outfield.
The rest of a young team also found a way.
“I always tell the girls before every game that something bad is going to happen, and you have to expect that,” Rachel Smith said. “How you react to that situation will, a lot of times, determine the winner of the game and, also, your level of character. Such is life.
“I also tell them something good is going to happen. You can’t wait for something good to happen to be excited about a game. Baseball and softball are games of failure and recovery. Those who handle failure the best are usually successful. Our kids bounced back.”