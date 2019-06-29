Savannah Williams made a lot of Pleasant Valley softball history in 2019, and history will repeat itself for her.
The senior shortstop is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A softball player of the year for the second time in her high school career, matching her feat from 2017.
Williams helped lead Pleasant Valley to its third straight state-tournament appearance and an area title. The Raiders share an area with the county’s other 3A schools: Piedmont, Saks, Weaver and Wellborn.
Williams set several single-season and career school records along the way. Her single-season records set in 2019 include a .586 batting average, 32 doubles, seven triples (ties her own mark), 41 extra-base hits and 28 stolen bases. She also holds school single-season marks with 56 runs in 2017 and 114 assists in 2016.
Williams finished high school with a career .416 batting average, .516 on-base percentage, 245 hits, 156 singles, 61 doubles, 14 triples, 88 extra-base hits and 201 runs … all school records.
“For our school making it to state three times in a row and being in the top part of the state tournaments, that’s probably the biggest accomplishment,” she said.
Williams signed with Central Alabama Community College and hopes to parlay her stay there into something bigger.
“I’m trying to work my best to earn my spot on their team and be able to move on to a bigger college,” she said. “That’s definitely my goal.”