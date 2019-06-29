Prep softball teaser_001 tp.jpg
Player of the year: Savannah Williams, Pleasant Valley

Coach of the year: Rachel Smith, Piedmont

First team

Pitchers

Leah Patterson, Pleasant Valley, So., P

Notable: 24-7 with 2.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 174 strikeouts, 68 walks in 149 1/3 innings.

Sydney Clements, Ohatchee, Sr., P/1B

Notable: Batted .386, .469 on-base percentage, five doubles, three home runs, 26 RBIs, 3.8 ERA.

Infield

Cortney Williams, Pleasant Valley, Sr., C

Notable: Batted .433 with .510 on-base percentage, nine doubles, two home runs, 55 RBIs.

Hayley Homesley, Weaver, So., 1B

Notable: Batted .541, three home runs, seven doubles, five triples.

Rylee Haynes, Pleasant Valley, Fr., 2B

Notable: Batted .327 with .429 on-base percentage, six doubles, one home run, 18 RBIs, 10-11 on stolen-base attempts.

Madi Snow, Faith Christian, Sr., 3B/Utl.

Notable: Batted .597 with .658 on-base percentage, 14 doubles, four home runs, 38 RBIs.

Savanna Williams, Pleasant Valley, Sr., SS

Notable: Batted .504 with .553 on-base percentage, 32 doubles, seven triples, two home runs, 52 RBIs, 28-28 on stolen-base attempts.

Outfield

Lindsey Pritchett, Pleasant Valley, Sr., OF

Notable: Batted .418 with .469 on-base percentage, 25-26 on stolen-base attempts.

Kayley Kirk, Piedmont, 8th, OF/SS

Notable: Batted .563 with .612 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 24 RBIs.

Lucy Williams, Wellborn, Jr., OF/C

Notable: Batted .416 with .485 on-base percentage, five doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs.

Utility

Jordan Campbell, Faith Christian, Jr., CF/Utl

Notable: Batted .426 with a .592 on-base percentage, five doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, 10-10 on stolen-base attempts.

Second team

Pitchers

Landon McDaniel, Wellborn, Jr., P/OF

Notable: Batted .438 with .471 on-base percentage, seven doubles, two triples.

Emily Farmer, Piedmont, Fr., P

Notable: Batted .347, 12 doubles, one triple, one home run, 34 RBIs.

Infield

Brentli Champion, Ohatchee, Sr., C

Notable: Batted .398 with .459 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, three home runs, 33 RBIs.

Bailey Harris, Pleasant Valley, So., 1B

Notable: Batted .363 with .429 on-base percentage, eight doubles, four home runs, 31 RBIs.

Lynzee Hicks, Wellborn, Sr., SS

Notable: Batted .380 with a .430 on-base percentage, five doubles, four home runs, 22 RBIs.

Blakely Cupp, Wellborn, Jr., 3B/SS

Notable: Batted .546 with .585 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 23 RBIs.

Regan Snow, Ohatchee, Sr., 3B

Notable: Batted .274, .458 on-base percentage, four doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs.

Outfield

Juliana Ballew, Pleasant Valley, Sr., RF

Notable: Batted .387 with a .425 on-base percentage, 10 RBIs, 7-7 on stolen-base attempts.

Kinzie Tolbert, Piedmont, Sr., CF

Notable: Batted .352, 13 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 24 RBIs.

Jazmine Adams, Ohatchee, Jr., CF

Notable: Batted .333, .405 on-base percentage, seven doubles, four triples, 24 RBIs, 15 stolen bases.

Utility

Loralei Brown, Weaver, Jr., C/3B

Notable: Batted .511, seven doubles, three home runs.

Honorable mention

Faith Christian: Sarah Christjohn, Paityn Boyd.

Jacksonville Christian: Kylie Cupp.

Ohatchee: Skiler Caywood, Kylee Barnes, Autumn Widgeon.

Pleasant Valley: Ava Boozer, Chandler Dorsett.

Saks: Izzy Shaver, Madison Tate.

Weaver: Jayden Forsyth, Keelie Leach, Erin Smith.

Wellborn: Lauren Hicks.

Piedmont: Rebecca Smart, Maddy Byers.

