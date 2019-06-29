Player of the year: Savannah Williams, Pleasant Valley
Coach of the year: Rachel Smith, Piedmont
First team
Pitchers
Leah Patterson, Pleasant Valley, So., P
Notable: 24-7 with 2.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 174 strikeouts, 68 walks in 149 1/3 innings.
Sydney Clements, Ohatchee, Sr., P/1B
Notable: Batted .386, .469 on-base percentage, five doubles, three home runs, 26 RBIs, 3.8 ERA.
Infield
Cortney Williams, Pleasant Valley, Sr., C
Notable: Batted .433 with .510 on-base percentage, nine doubles, two home runs, 55 RBIs.
Hayley Homesley, Weaver, So., 1B
Notable: Batted .541, three home runs, seven doubles, five triples.
Rylee Haynes, Pleasant Valley, Fr., 2B
Notable: Batted .327 with .429 on-base percentage, six doubles, one home run, 18 RBIs, 10-11 on stolen-base attempts.
Madi Snow, Faith Christian, Sr., 3B/Utl.
Notable: Batted .597 with .658 on-base percentage, 14 doubles, four home runs, 38 RBIs.
Savanna Williams, Pleasant Valley, Sr., SS
Notable: Batted .504 with .553 on-base percentage, 32 doubles, seven triples, two home runs, 52 RBIs, 28-28 on stolen-base attempts.
Outfield
Lindsey Pritchett, Pleasant Valley, Sr., OF
Notable: Batted .418 with .469 on-base percentage, 25-26 on stolen-base attempts.
Kayley Kirk, Piedmont, 8th, OF/SS
Notable: Batted .563 with .612 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 24 RBIs.
Lucy Williams, Wellborn, Jr., OF/C
Notable: Batted .416 with .485 on-base percentage, five doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs.
Utility
Jordan Campbell, Faith Christian, Jr., CF/Utl
Notable: Batted .426 with a .592 on-base percentage, five doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, 10-10 on stolen-base attempts.
Second team
Pitchers
Landon McDaniel, Wellborn, Jr., P/OF
Notable: Batted .438 with .471 on-base percentage, seven doubles, two triples.
Emily Farmer, Piedmont, Fr., P
Notable: Batted .347, 12 doubles, one triple, one home run, 34 RBIs.
Infield
Brentli Champion, Ohatchee, Sr., C
Notable: Batted .398 with .459 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, three home runs, 33 RBIs.
Bailey Harris, Pleasant Valley, So., 1B
Notable: Batted .363 with .429 on-base percentage, eight doubles, four home runs, 31 RBIs.
Lynzee Hicks, Wellborn, Sr., SS
Notable: Batted .380 with a .430 on-base percentage, five doubles, four home runs, 22 RBIs.
Blakely Cupp, Wellborn, Jr., 3B/SS
Notable: Batted .546 with .585 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 23 RBIs.
Regan Snow, Ohatchee, Sr., 3B
Notable: Batted .274, .458 on-base percentage, four doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs.
Outfield
Juliana Ballew, Pleasant Valley, Sr., RF
Notable: Batted .387 with a .425 on-base percentage, 10 RBIs, 7-7 on stolen-base attempts.
Kinzie Tolbert, Piedmont, Sr., CF
Notable: Batted .352, 13 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 24 RBIs.
Jazmine Adams, Ohatchee, Jr., CF
Notable: Batted .333, .405 on-base percentage, seven doubles, four triples, 24 RBIs, 15 stolen bases.
Utility
Loralei Brown, Weaver, Jr., C/3B
Notable: Batted .511, seven doubles, three home runs.
Honorable mention
Faith Christian: Sarah Christjohn, Paityn Boyd.
Jacksonville Christian: Kylie Cupp.
Ohatchee: Skiler Caywood, Kylee Barnes, Autumn Widgeon.
Pleasant Valley: Ava Boozer, Chandler Dorsett.
Saks: Izzy Shaver, Madison Tate.
Weaver: Jayden Forsyth, Keelie Leach, Erin Smith.
Wellborn: Lauren Hicks.
Piedmont: Rebecca Smart, Maddy Byers.