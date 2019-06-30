Player of the year: Sarah Howell, Oxford
Coach of the year: Rachel Ford, White Plains
First team
Pitchers
Maggie Phillips, Alexandria, Sr., P/1B
Notable: In the circle, 133⅓ innings, 15 earned runs, 167 strikeouts, 37 walks, seven shutouts, four no-hitters, one perfect game, 14-6 record, two saves, 0.79 ERA, 0.85 WHIP; batted .333 with .421 on-base percentage, five home runs, six doubles, 35 RBIs; MVP of county tournament.
Lanie Dreyer, Alexandria, Jr., P/1B
Notebook: In the circle, 100⅓ innings, 22 earned runs, 97 strikeouts, 32 walks, five shutouts, two no-hitters, one perfect game, 13-5, 1.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP; batted .336 with .403 on-base percentage, seven doubles, two home runs, 27 RBIs.
Infield
Sarah Howell, Oxford, Jr., C/3B/2B
Notable: Batted .553 with .619 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 37 RBIs, 44-50 on stolen-base attempts.
Bailey Clark, Oxford, Jr., 1B
Notable: Batted .302 with .410 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 33 RBIs.
Callyn Martin, White Plains, Fr., 2B/SS
Notable: Batted .377 with .428 on-base percentage, nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 31 RBIs.
Emma Jones, White Plains, Jr., SS/P
Notable: Batted .500 with .617 on-base percentage, 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 24 RBIs, 47-51 stolen-base attempts; in the circle, pitched 76⅓ innings, 52 hits, nine earned runs, 69 strikeouts, 34 walks, 8-4 record, 0.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP.
Lily Ponder, White Plains, So., 3B/2B
Notable: Batted .338 with .379 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, three triples, one home run, 20 RBIs, 15-17 on stolen-base attempts.
Outfield
Mattie Wade, Alexandria, Sr., CF
Notable: Batted .328 with .414 on-base percentage, five doubles, four triples, one home run, 19 RBIs.
Takaya Garrett, Oxford, So., CF
Notable: Batted .361 with .394 RBIs, two doubles, two triples, five home runs, 26 RBIs, 19-21 on stolen-base attempts.
Savannah White, White Plains, Sr., RF
Notebook: Batted .263 with .358 on-base percentage, three home runs, 28 RBIs.
Utility
Rebekah Gannaway, Jacksonville, 8th, SS/C
Notable: Batted .453.
Second team
Pitcher
Emily Thrasher, Oxford, Jr., P/2B
Notable: Batted .398 with .442 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, 21 RBIs, 9-10 on stolen-base attempts; in the circle, pitched 173⅔ innings, 17-13 record, 74 earned runs, 166 strikeouts, 42 walks, three shutouts, 2.98 ERA, 1.35 WHIP.
Hannah Fortenberry, White Plains, Sr., P
Notebook: 16-6 record to lead the team in wins, 2.15 ERA, 92 strikeouts. At the plate, batted .242 with .301 on-base percentage and 15 RBIs.
Infield
Graci Surrett, White Plains, Jr., C/2B
Notable: Batted .314 with .364 on-base percentage, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 22 RBIs.
Ifinia Snider, Jacksonville, 7th, P/1B
Notable: Batted .400.
Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, So., SS
Notable: Batted .331 with .393 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, two triples, 18 RBIs.
Kodie Williams, Alexandria, 3B
Notable: Batted .312 with .411 on-base percentage, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 14 RBIs.
Outfield
Logan Irwin, Alexandria, Sr., LF
Notable: Batted .250 with a .299 on-base percentage, six doubles, 19 RBIs.
Adriana Sotelo, White Plains, LF
Notable: Batted .237 with .286 on-base percentage, 14 runs, .983 fielding percentage.
Justice Woods, Oxford, 8th , OF
Notable: Batted .406 with .459 on-base percentage in 32 at bats, four doubles, one triple, eight RBIs, 7-for-7 on stolen-base attempts, .826 fielding percentage.
Utility
Anna Garrett, Anniston, Jr., P/Utl
Notable: .350, seven runs in nine games. Defense, took on leadership role, shortstop and pitcher, 32 putouts.
Honorable mention
Alexandria: Millie Burt, Jordan Beason, Addison Jennings.
Anniston: Khyla Garrett.
Jacksonville: Alexis Callahan.
Oxford: Cohlee Boone.
White Plains: Jordan Hinton, Kaylee Johnson.