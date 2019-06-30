Oxford’s Sarah Howell had to battle more than the usual evasive pitching from opponents in 2019. She battled nagging injuries.
She still produced, and the junior catcher is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County player of the year for Class 4A-6A softball teams.
Howell batted .533 with a .619 on-base percentage. She hit 17 home runs and drove in 37 runs. She also stole 44 bases of 50 attempts.
She struck out only four times in 123 at-bats.
Her offensive numbers won her recognition as the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 6A hitter of the year. She made first-team all-state at catcher, her normal starting position since seventh grade.
The Clemson commit couldn’t play her normal position to start the season, however. Years of throwing led to a shoulder strain. She also battled a nagging biceps injury.
That forced Howell to split time at second base and shortstop during the first third of the season.
“I threw so much, playing every game since seventh grade, and it was just catching up with me,” Howell said. “I thought I was that kid who was invincible, but doctors told me I had to stretch and go to therapy. If not, I could tear something.”
Howell wanted back at her normal position before Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin would let her.
“I’m like, ‘Coach let me play! I’m fine,’” Howell said. “She was like, like, no, and I pitched a fit.”