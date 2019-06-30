Coaches try to maximize their team’s potential, which sometimes requires the right touch with unusual situations.
White Plains’ softball team faced an unusual situation in the rain-soaked West Central Regional, and the Wildcats handled it in a way that carried them to a top-four finish at state.
For voicing her team’s frustrations at a Mothers’ Day practice, Rachel Ford is, once again, The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A softball coach of the year.
The Wildcats finished 33-12, winning their area and finishing as county runner-up. They avenged their only regional loss by eliminating Good Hope at the state tourney before falling to eventual 4A champion Alabama Christian Academy.
To get to the state tournament, White Plains had to return to Tuscaloosa on a Monday — three days after they were scheduled to finish regional play — and beat Cordova in a winner-take-all elimination game. A day before that, the Wildcats had a Mothers’ Day batting practice and what Ford called a “venting session.”
Rain played havoc with the West Central Regional, and uncertainty over reschedulings and fields kept teams at the park, often waiting hours beyond their appointed time to play. AHSAA organizers ultimately sent the Wildcats home late Friday night, their state fate undetermined, after a long day of waiting.
Then came Ford's session when she vented her and her team’s spleen.
“I just told them I love them no matter what,” she said after White Plains beat Cordova 5-1. “If we would’ve come out here and been run-ruled today, it wouldn’t have decided that I thought we had a bad season. …
“I tried to take the pressure off of them. I feel like we play better when there’s no pressure.”