Player of the year: Jake Spivey, Oxford.

Coach of the year: Wes Brooks, Oxford.

First team

Pitchers

Jarin Turner, Oxford, Sr., P/1B/3B

Notable: On the mound, 7-0 record, 42 innings, one save, 62 strikeouts, 1.68 ERA.

Jalen Borders, Alexandria, Sr., P

Notable: On the mound, 4-3 record, 43 2/3 innings, 12 earned runs, 68 strikeouts, 31 walks, 1.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP.

Trey Mooney, Oxford, So., 3B/P

Notable: On the mound, 53 innings, 6-3 record, one save, 1.39 ERA, 62 strikeouts.

Infield

Jake Spivey, Oxford, Sr., C

Notable: Batted .380, 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 20 runs, 36 RBIs, .473 on-base percentage, threw out 55 percent of runners. MVP county tournament.

Jordan Felder, Anniston, Jr., 1B/P

Notable: Batted .379, 14 RBIs, seven doubles.

Chadd Adams, Oxford, Sr., 2B

Notable: Batted .285, 25 runs, 13 stolen bases, seven doubles, .413 on-base percentage.

Trey Higgins, Oxford, So., SS

Notable: Batted .349, 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 41 RBIs, 44 runs, 24 stolen bases.

Noah Primm, Alexandria, Sr., SS

Notable: Batted .383, .436 on-base percentage, 27 runs, 26 RBIs, 10 doubles, eight triples, one home run.

Outfield

Reese Howard, Oxford, Sr., CF

Notable: Batted .434, .545 on-base percentage, 40 runs, 29 stolen bases.

Coleman Messer, White Plains, Jr., OF

Notable: Batted .380 with .450 on-base percentage, seven doubles, 17 RBIs. Led White Plains in batting.

Brendan Roper, White Plains, Sr., OF

Notable: Batted .378 with .420 on-base percentage, six doubles, 12 RBIs.

Designated hitter

Ryan Taylor, Alexandria, Sr., DH

Notable: Batted .400, .494 on-base percentage, 14 runs, 17 RBIs, five doubles, three home runs.

Utility

Cade Shaddix, Alexandria, Jr., Utl

Notable: Batted .333, .438 on-base percentage, 18 runs, 15 RBIs, four doubles, one home run.

Second team

Pitchers

Landon Comer, Alexandria, Jr., P

Notable: 1-3 record, 44 innings, 43 hits, 12 earned runs, 15 walks, 43 strikeouts, two saves, 1.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP.

Matthew Clay, White Plains, Sr., P

Notable: 5-3 with 3.40 ERA, 47 strikeouts; also batted .260 with six doubles.

Wesley Sparks, Oxford, Jr., RF/P

Notable: On the mound, 5-3 record, two wins in county tournament, 45 strikeouts, 2.51 ERA.

Infield

Jaylen Parker, Anniston, Jr., P/SS

Notable: Batted .342, eight doubles, one triple, nine RBIs.

Tyler Daniel, White Plains, So., IF/P

Notable: Batted .301, three doubles, 12 RBIs.

Taye Loud, Jacksonville, Jr., IF

Notable: Batted .250, .430 on-base percentage, three doubles, 15 RBIs.

Dylan Murphy, Jacksonville, Sr., IF

Notable: Batted .258, .449 on-base percentage, four doubles, 12 stolen bases.

Outfield

Dawson Winningham, Oxford, Jr., LF

Notable: Batted, .280, .436 on-base percentage.

Brandon Charping, Jacksonville, Sr., OF

Notable: Batted .247, three doubles, one triple.

Brandon Breeding, Jacksonville, Sr., P/OF

Notable: On the mound, 36 strikeouts in 32 innings, 2.73 ERA.

Designated hitter

Peyton Howard, Oxford, Sr., DH

Notable: Batted .295, three doubles, one home run, 32 RBIs.

Utility

Mitch Welch, Alexandria, Jr., P/C

Notable: On the mound, 7-1 record, 32 innings, 22 hits, 15 earned runs, 16 walks, 51 strikeouts, 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP.

Honorable mention

Alexandria: Dylan DiGangi, Layton Ellison.

Anniston: John Foster, JaQuain Thomas.

Jacksonville: Brandon Heard, Coleman Oliver and Dalton McElroy

Oxford: Cole Hapach, Wesley Miller, Nick Hamlin, Will McDow, Gavin Orcutt.

White Plains: Conner Coffey.

