Player of the year: Jake Spivey, Oxford.
Coach of the year: Wes Brooks, Oxford.
First team
Pitchers
Jarin Turner, Oxford, Sr., P/1B/3B
Notable: On the mound, 7-0 record, 42 innings, one save, 62 strikeouts, 1.68 ERA.
Jalen Borders, Alexandria, Sr., P
Notable: On the mound, 4-3 record, 43 2/3 innings, 12 earned runs, 68 strikeouts, 31 walks, 1.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP.
Trey Mooney, Oxford, So., 3B/P
Notable: On the mound, 53 innings, 6-3 record, one save, 1.39 ERA, 62 strikeouts.
Infield
Jake Spivey, Oxford, Sr., C
Notable: Batted .380, 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 20 runs, 36 RBIs, .473 on-base percentage, threw out 55 percent of runners. MVP county tournament.
Jordan Felder, Anniston, Jr., 1B/P
Notable: Batted .379, 14 RBIs, seven doubles.
Chadd Adams, Oxford, Sr., 2B
Notable: Batted .285, 25 runs, 13 stolen bases, seven doubles, .413 on-base percentage.
Trey Higgins, Oxford, So., SS
Notable: Batted .349, 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 41 RBIs, 44 runs, 24 stolen bases.
Noah Primm, Alexandria, Sr., SS
Notable: Batted .383, .436 on-base percentage, 27 runs, 26 RBIs, 10 doubles, eight triples, one home run.
Outfield
Reese Howard, Oxford, Sr., CF
Notable: Batted .434, .545 on-base percentage, 40 runs, 29 stolen bases.
Coleman Messer, White Plains, Jr., OF
Notable: Batted .380 with .450 on-base percentage, seven doubles, 17 RBIs. Led White Plains in batting.
Brendan Roper, White Plains, Sr., OF
Notable: Batted .378 with .420 on-base percentage, six doubles, 12 RBIs.
Designated hitter
Ryan Taylor, Alexandria, Sr., DH
Notable: Batted .400, .494 on-base percentage, 14 runs, 17 RBIs, five doubles, three home runs.
Utility
Cade Shaddix, Alexandria, Jr., Utl
Notable: Batted .333, .438 on-base percentage, 18 runs, 15 RBIs, four doubles, one home run.
Second team
Pitchers
Landon Comer, Alexandria, Jr., P
Notable: 1-3 record, 44 innings, 43 hits, 12 earned runs, 15 walks, 43 strikeouts, two saves, 1.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP.
Matthew Clay, White Plains, Sr., P
Notable: 5-3 with 3.40 ERA, 47 strikeouts; also batted .260 with six doubles.
Wesley Sparks, Oxford, Jr., RF/P
Notable: On the mound, 5-3 record, two wins in county tournament, 45 strikeouts, 2.51 ERA.
Infield
Jaylen Parker, Anniston, Jr., P/SS
Notable: Batted .342, eight doubles, one triple, nine RBIs.
Tyler Daniel, White Plains, So., IF/P
Notable: Batted .301, three doubles, 12 RBIs.
Taye Loud, Jacksonville, Jr., IF
Notable: Batted .250, .430 on-base percentage, three doubles, 15 RBIs.
Dylan Murphy, Jacksonville, Sr., IF
Notable: Batted .258, .449 on-base percentage, four doubles, 12 stolen bases.
Outfield
Dawson Winningham, Oxford, Jr., LF
Notable: Batted, .280, .436 on-base percentage.
Brandon Charping, Jacksonville, Sr., OF
Notable: Batted .247, three doubles, one triple.
Brandon Breeding, Jacksonville, Sr., P/OF
Notable: On the mound, 36 strikeouts in 32 innings, 2.73 ERA.
Designated hitter
Peyton Howard, Oxford, Sr., DH
Notable: Batted .295, three doubles, one home run, 32 RBIs.
Utility
Mitch Welch, Alexandria, Jr., P/C
Notable: On the mound, 7-1 record, 32 innings, 22 hits, 15 earned runs, 16 walks, 51 strikeouts, 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP.
Honorable mention
Alexandria: Dylan DiGangi, Layton Ellison.
Anniston: John Foster, JaQuain Thomas.
Jacksonville: Brandon Heard, Coleman Oliver and Dalton McElroy
Oxford: Cole Hapach, Wesley Miller, Nick Hamlin, Will McDow, Gavin Orcutt.
White Plains: Conner Coffey.
