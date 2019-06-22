Player of the year: Mason Mohon, Piedmont.
Coach of the year: Steve Gendron, Donoho.
First team
Pitchers
Logan Pruitt, Piedmont, Sr., P/3B
Notable: 17 appearances, 9-5 record, 83 1/3 innings, 29 earned runs, 2.44 ERA, 84 strikeouts, 31 walks, 1.212 WHIP.
Jackson Almaroad, Pleasant Valley, So., P
Notable: 34 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts, 3.50 ERA.
Infield
Brayden Dempsey, Wellborn, Fr., C
Notable: Batted .338, .370 on-base percentage, .432 slugging percentage, seven passed balls in 138 innings.
Jaylen Childs, Saks, Sr., 1B/P
Notable: In 22 games, batted .507 with a .558 on-base percentage and .920 slugging percentage, 28 RBIs, 10 doubles, seven home runs, six stolen bases.
Brant Deerman, Piedmont, Jr., 2B
Notable: In 46 games, batted .361, .470 on-base percentage, 38 runs, nine doubles, three triples, three home runs, 41 RBIs, six stolen bases.
Bryce Walter, Piedmont, Jr., 3B/P
Notable: In 46 games, batted .392 with .556 on-base percentage, 39 runs, 14 doubles, four home runs, 36 RBIs, 13 stolen bases; from the mound, 14 games, 9-1 record, one save, 67 innings, 13 earned runs, 1.36 ERA, 79 strikeouts, 23 walks, 1.134 WHIP.
Mason Mohon, Piedmont, Sr., SS/P
Notable: In 46 games, batted .380 with .463 on-base percentage, 48 runs, 21 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 47 RBIs, 14 stolen bases; from the mound, went 5-3 with one save, 35 innings, 14 earned runs, 2.80 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 12 walks, 1.086 WHIP.
Outfield
Jadon Calhoun, Weaver, So., OF/P
Notable: Batted .459, one home run, 22 RBIs, 12 doubles, 17 stolen bases.
Drake Monroe, Weaver, Sr., OF
Notable: Batted .425, 10 doubles, 18 stolen bases.
Alex Parris, Pleasant Valley, Sr., CF
Notable: Batted .395, 14 stolen bases, .995 fielding percentage with three throw-outs.
Utility
Hall Billings, Donoho, Sr., SS/P
Notable: In 26 games, batted .532, .595 on-base percentage, .830 slugging percentage, 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 31 RBIs, 44 runs, 27-28 on stolen-base attempts; on the mound, 1.20 ERA, 50 innings, 65 strikeouts, 6-4 record.
Seth Ford, Donoho, Sr., Utl/P
Notable: In 26 games, batted .395, .524 on-base percentage, .716 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 36 RBIs, 29 runs, six stolen bases; on the mound, 2.40 ERA, 50 innings, 50 strikeouts, 5-3 record.
Konnor Baswell, Ohatchee, SS/3B/P
Notable: Batted .360, five doubles, 14 RBIs, .490 on-base percentage, .930 fielding percentage.
Second team
Pitchers
Blake Ogle, Ohatchee, Jr., P
Notable: On the mound, 4-1 record, 4.52 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 14 walks.
Austin Bryant, Weaver, Jr., P
Notable: On the mound, 6-4 record, 4.58 ERA, 55 strikeouts, 23 walks.
Infield
Jack Hayes, Piedmont, 8th, C
Notable: In 45 games, batted .305, .417 on-base percentage, 12 runs, 10 doubles, 35 RBIs, five stolen bases.
Sean Smith, Piedmont, So., 1B/P
Notable: In 46 games, batted .365 with .467 on-base percentage, 37 runs, nine doubles, one triple, six home runs, 38 RBIs, one stolen base.
Baylee Graham, Ohatchee, Sr., 2B
Notable: Batted .333, three doubles, one triple, 12 stolen bases, 495 on-base percentage, .925 fielding percentage.
Caleb Ogle, Saks, Sr., 3B/C
Notable: In 22 games, batted .377 with a .502 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage, 19 RBIs, two doubles, one home run.
Jett Smith, Wellborn, So., SS/P
Notable: .932 fielding percentage, batted .382 with .478 on-base percentage and .461 slugging percentage, 15 steals.
Outfield
T.J. Fairs, Piedmont, Sr., OF
Notable: In 40 games, batted .298, .444 on-base percentage, 18 RBIs, 44 runs, seven doubles, 25 walks, 18 stolen bases.
Larry Noah, Ohatchee, Sr., OF/P
Notable: Batted .295, five doubles, two triples, one home run, 18 RBIs, .415 on-base percentage, .965 fielding percentage; on the mound, 3.69 ERA, 45 strikeouts.
Nash Messer, Jacksonville Christian, Jr., CF
Notable: Batted .350, made spectacular catches in the field.
Utility
Grayson Alward, Ohatchee, Sr., OF/SS/P
Notable: Batted .277, seven doubles, two triples, 18 stolen bases, 18 RBIs; on the mound, 4-5 record, 4.40 ERA, 35 strikeouts, .930 fielding percentage.
Nick Johnson, Piedmont, Sr., DH/C/OF
Notable: In 46 games, batted .298, .382 on-base percentage, 12 runs, six doubles, 30 RBIs.
Will Waldrop, Wellborn, So., 2B/P
Notable: Batted .313 with a .446 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage, .958 percent in the field.
Honorable mention
Donoho: Reid Williamon, Grayson Marlowe, Jase Alderman, Ty McLean.
Faith Christian: Brodie Dodson, Stone Huie, Josh Rutledge.
Jacksonville Christian: Jeremy Cockrell.
Ohatchee: Josh Lipham, Cade Williamson, Devin Howell
Piedmont: Austin Estes.
Pleasant Valley: Ashton King, Skyler McLeod.
Saks: Rickey Garrett, Taylor Fields.
Weaver: Dylan Deloach, Colby Thompson, Jackson Williams, Ethan Moncus.
Wellborn: Joseph Wyatt, Evan Beadles.