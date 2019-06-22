Mason Mohon’s year as “our guy” in Piedmont will end with a special honor.
The senior shortstop and pitcher is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A baseball player of the year, leading the Bulldogs to a school-record 36 victories and 3A state runner-up finish.
Mohon’s pitching performance in Game 3 against Lauderdale County kept the Bulldogs alive into the third round of the playoffs. He was also the winning pitcher in Piedmont’s Game 2 victory over Providence Christian, the Bulldogs’ first victory in three trips to the state finals.
Offensively, he batted .380 with 48 runs, 21 doubles, one triple and two home runs. He finished with a .463 on-base percentage and drove in 47 runs.
The Southern Union signee finished his high school career with a .293 batting average in 475 at-bats over 155 games. He recorded 117 runs, 44 extra-base hits, 110 RBIs and 39 steals.
On the mound, Mohon went 14-9 in 38 games with one save in 113⅔ innings, allowing 49 earned runs for a 3.02 ERA. He struck out 100 batters.
“Mason was our guy this season,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “He was a senior captain that we turned to in pressure situations. He was definitely the leader of our team.”