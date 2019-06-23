New location, same big numbers for Jake Spivey in 2019.
The senior Oxford catcher is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A baseball player of the year. This season, he batted .380 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 20 runs and 36 RBIs. He finished the season with a .473 on-base percentage.
Spivey also threw out 55 percent of opposing base runners attempting to steal. He was most valuable player of the county tournament and a first-team selection on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team.
Spivey, who signed to play collegiately with Southern Union, was a first-team all-county pick with White Plains in 2018 and 2017 and made honorable mention as a freshman. He was all-state in baseball as a sophomore, junior and senior.
His transfer to Oxford netted him an all-county selection in football as well, as the Yellow Jackets’ center.
“It benefited me a lot to get ready for the next level and to experience things,” Spivey said. “It was a really good move to experience new things.
“Nothing against White Plains or nothing. I just felt like it helped me a lot. (White Plains) coach (Wes) Henderson helped me a lot. (White Plains football) coach (Chris) White helped me a lot in football and in the weight room. Coach (Wes) Brooks (Oxford baseball) and Coach (Ryan) Herring (Oxford football) helped me a lot.”