Steve Gendron has coached Donoho into becoming a playoff regular in baseball, and 2019 saw the Falcons make history.
Gendron is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A baseball coach of the year after guiding Donoho to the third round of the 1A playoffs, the Falcons’ deepest run in school history.
Donoho finished 16-11, winning playoff series against Marion County and Athens Bible before falling to eventual state champion Mars Hill Bible.
A sweep of the best-of-3 series at Marion County marked Donoho’s first time to advance in the playoffs since the Falcons beat Meek in the first round in 2015, under then-first-year coach Gendron. The Falcons have made the playoffs nine years in a row.
Gendron credited seniors Hall Billings and Seth Ford for their leadership.
“Early in conditioning in January, I said I’ll point you guys in the right direction, but this team needs to be led by you two guys,” Gendron said. “If somebody was doing something wrong or not hustling or not paying attention to the details, they were assistant coaches on the field.”
Gendron, who played third base at Mississippi State, called Donoho’s playoff victories “among the most fun in my career as a player and a coach.”
“Any time you’re out there making memories, it’s always going to be a ton of fun,” he said. “It puts you in a place where you say, ‘This is why I enjoy doing what I’m doing.’”