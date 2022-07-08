All-Calhoun County boys track: The complete team

The Star’s All-Calhoun County track team factors in the top five finishers in individual events and top three in relays. Also includes places and times at sectional and state meets, where applicable.
Athlete of the year: Christian Myles, Anniston
Coach of the year: Lisa Howard, Anniston
100 dash
1. Jayden Lewis, Anniston, 11.29
Sectional (1st, 11.05), State (2nd, 11.09)
2. Antonio Hicks, Oxford, 11.35
3. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee, 11.37
Sectional (1st, 11.26)
4. Ronnie Matthews, Jacksonville, 11.46
Sectional (5th, 11.49)
5. Ashton Mitchell, Oxford, 11.51
200 dash
1. Antonio Hicks, Oxford, 22.94
2. Jayden Lewis, Anniston, 23.13
Sectional (1st, 22.70), State (2nd, 22.04)
3. Antonio Ross, Alexandria, 23.56
Sectional (4th, 23.42)
4. Ronnie Matthews, Jacksonville, 23.65
Sectional (5th, 23.38)
5. Jaylon Cunningham, Anniston, 23.73
Sectional (4th, 23.21)
400 dash
1. JaVon Thomas, Anniston, 51.92
Sectional (1st, 52.24), State (4th, 51.59)
2. Antonio Ross, Alexandria, 52.10
Sectional (2nd, 51.69), State (13th, 51.75)
3. Jaylon Cunningham, Anniston, 52.34
Sectional (2nd, 52.59), State (14th, 53.13)
4. Damious Wilson, Oxford, 52.62
Sectional (12th, 52.07)
5. J.D. Jones, Oxford, 53.60
Sectional (7th, 51.74), State (18th, 52.87)
800 run
1. Christian Myles, Anniston, 1:59.51
Sectional (1st, 2:00.35), State (1st, 1:57.30)
2. Evan Somers, Oxford, 2:00.69
Sectional (7th, 1:59.27), State (14th, 2:00.08)
3. Blake Johnson, Oxford, 2:10.31
Sectional (11th, 2:07.65)
4. Ben Wade, Alexandria, 2:15.35
Sectional (1st, 2:10.47), State (14th, 2:10.66)
5. Carter Stremmel, Donoho, 2:16.61
Sectional (4th, 2:16.19), State (9th, 2:14.95)
1,600 run
1. Christian Myles, Anniston, 4:35.59
Sectional (1st, 4:30.03), State (2nd, 4:28.01)
2. Noah George, Oxford, 4:38.78
Sectional (6th, 4:31.81), State (14th, 4:31.81)
3. Blake Johnson, Oxford, 4:56.34
4. Cayden Nelson, Pleasant Valley, 4:56.82
Sectional (4th, 4:51.84), State (12th, 5:03.77)
5. Jaden Veazey, Pleasant Valley, 5:05.03
Sectional (8th, 4:57.38)
3,200 run
1. Noah George, Oxford, 9:59.47
Sectional (4th, 9:53.79), State (17th, 9:58.40)
2. Evan Somers, Oxford, 10:42.90
3. Cayden Nelson, Pleasant Valley, 10:46.59
Sectional (4th, 10:32.49), State (10th, 10:36.92)
4. Christian Myles, Anniston, 11:06.43
Sectional (1st, 10:06.72), State (8th, 10:09.84)
5. Justin Dempsey, Oxford, 11:08.23
4x100 relay
1. Oxford, 43.28
Sectional (1st, 42.80)
2. Anniston, 43.48
Sectional (1st, 43.34), State (2nd, 43.08)
3. Jacksonville, 45.12
4x400 relay
1. Anniston, 3:30.55
Sectional (1st, 3:27.67), State (1st, 3:25.32)
2. Oxford, 3:32.55
Sectional (4th, 3:28.41), State (10th, 3:29.80)
3. Jacksonville, 3:46.27
Sectional (5th, 3:40.05)
4x800 relay
1. Oxford, 9:03.21
Sectional (2nd, 8:18.07), State (5th, 8:20.43)
2. Pleasant Valley, 9:12.14
Sectional (1st, 8:56.15), State (5th, 8:57.20)
3. Piedmont, 9:21.10
Sectional (3rd, 9:02.72), State (6th, 9:00.83)
110 hurdles
1. Cristian Gibson, Oxford, 16.07
Sectional (2nd, 15.71)
2. Matthew Bunn, Alexandria, 16.32
Sectional (1st, 16.50)
3. Kendric Croft, Oxford, 16.59
Sectional (5th, 16.00)
4. Keshawn Allen, Weaver, 16.78
Sectional (2nd, 15.78), State (2nd, 15.31)
5. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee, 16.86
Sectional (1st, 15.78), State (17th, 18.59)
300 hurdles
1. Kendric Croft, Oxford, 42.14
Sectional (4th, 42.05), State (8th, 41.07)
2. Dontre Lunsford, Anniston, 43.12
Sectional (1st, 43.53), State (15th, 44.24)
3. Cristian Gibson, Oxford, 43.23
Sectional (19th, 46.24)
4. Matthew Bunn, Alexandria, 44.27
Sectional (2nd, 42.38), State (15th, 43.87)
5. Tyshaun Cameron, Jacksonville, 45.51
Sectional (6th, 45.24)
Long jump
1, Ashton Mitchell, Oxford, 21-04.50
Sectional (1st, 23-01.25)
2. Cristian Gibson, Oxford, 20-02.00
Sectional (9th, 20-03.25)
3. Malachi Taylor, Anniston, 19-10.00
Sectional (2nd, 21-03.00), State (4th, 21-02.75)
4. Cody Holloway, Piedmont, 19-09.00
Sectional (6th, 19-02.00), State (15th, 18-01.25)
5. Jayden Lewis, Oxford, 19-08.75
Sectional (13th, 19-09.75)
High jump
1. Ishmel Bethel, Piedmont, 6-00.00
Sectional (1st, 6-02.00), State (7th, 5-08.00)
2. Jayden Lewis, Oxford, 5-08.00
Sectional (5th, 5-06.00)
3. Damarkus Williams, Alexandria, 5-08.00
Sectional (5th, 5-08.00)
4. T.K. Downie, Alexandria, 5-08.00
Sectional (7th, 5-06.00), State (18th, 5-06.00)
5. JacQues Thomas, Anniston, 5-06.00
Sectional (8th, 5-04.00)
Triple jump
1. Ashton Mitchell, Oxford, 42-07.00
Sectional (6th, 41-08.50), State (22nd, 40-06.50)
2. Malachi Taylor, Anniston, 42-02.50
Sectional (2nd, 43-09.00), State (2nd, 43-06.75)
3. JacQues Thomas, Anniston, 40-08.00
4. Ishmel Bethel, Piedmont, 40-03.50
Sectional (1st, 41-09.00), State (5th, 40-02.50)
5. DeAndre Archie, Oxford, 39-09.75
Sectional (14th, 38-05.25)
Pole vault
1. Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee, 13-07.00
Sectional (1st, 12-06.00), State (1st, 13-06.00)
2. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee, 11-06.00
Sectional (3rd, 11-00.00)
3. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee, 9-00.00
Sectional (2nd, 12-00.00), State (3rd, 11-06.00)
4. Malachi Taylor, Anniston, 4-06.00
Discus
1. Connor Hall, Alexandria, 116-09
Sectional (2nd, 122-05), State (7th, 123-00)
2. Braden McDaniel, Piedmont, 101-09
Sectional (4th, 111-05), State (13th, 107-04)
3. Zeke Curvin, Pleasant Valley, 100-06
4. Tanner Curvin, Piedmont, 100-05
Sectional (11th, 95-07)
5. Tyler Waters, Ohatchee, 98-09
Sectional (5th, 111-02), State (16th, 104-09)
Shot put
1. Brian Rivas, Oxford, 41-01.00
Sectional (2nd, 45-01.00), State (15th, 42-10.00)
2. Tyler Waters, Ohatchee, 39-01.00
Sectional (3rd, 39-09.00), State (23rd, 36-09.00)
3. Keenan Britt, Oxford, 38-10.00
Sectional (9th, 40-08.00)
4. Damon Parr, Alexandria, 38-01.00
Sectional (9th, 39-10.00)
5. Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston, 38-01.00
Sectional (7th, 39-09.50), State (8th, 42-06.25)
Javelin
1. Jordan Dobbins, Oxford, 152-04
2. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee, 148-11
Sectional (1st, 153-00), State (2nd, 159-05)
3.Darrell Gooden, Oxford, 141-01
Sectional (2nd, 152-07), State (10th, 149-05)
4. Carson Hall, Alexandria, 128-04
Sectional (11th, 120-07)
5. Andrew Freeland, White Plains, 123-08
Sectional (3rd, 133-03), State (13th, 133-03)