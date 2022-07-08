All-Calhoun County boys track: Myles was key in Anniston’s run to first state championship

Christian Myles came miles and miles with Anniston’s cross country and track programs during his six-year run.
The last miles were Myles’ most victorious miles.
For playing a key role in helping Anniston’s boys to their first state championship in track, Myles is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County athlete of the year for boys track.
Anniston edged Bibb County 75-67 in the Class 4A state meet in May at Gulf Shores. This came a year after the Bulldogs finished as state runner-up.
A program known for sprinters and relays did not disappoint. Jayden Lewis took second in the 100 and 200 dashes. Javon Thomas took fourth in the 400, and Anniston got first in the 4x400 relay (3:25.32) and second in the 4x100 (43.08).
What pushed Anniston over the top was points in the field and in distance events.
Malachi Taylor posted scoring finishes in the triple jump (second, 43-06.75), long jump (fourth, 21-02.75) and high jump (sixth, 6-00.00). Ryqueze McElderry took eighth in the shot put (42-06.25).
Myles, who finished second in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200 to score in both events, added a state championship in the 800 Saturday. He finished in 1:57.30.
He was also third leg of the 4x400 relay team.
Myles’ individual output accounted for 19 points, and the 4x400 relay team added 10.
His major contributions at state added to his historic day at the Calhoun County meet April 11 at Choccolocco Park. He won the 800 and 1,600 and took fourth in the 3,200.
Myles’ time of 1:59.51 seconds broke the meet record for the 800, set by Anniston’s Michael Brooks in 1985. Anniston’s 4x400 relay team set a new mark of 3:30.55, breaking the old record of 3:32.95 set by Anniston in 1986.
Myles scored 25 points individually at county, and the 4x400 relay team scored 10.
Myles’ run of success led to his signing with Southern University in June. He took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s athlete-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: First of all, congratulations on signing with Southern. What other schools did you consider, and why did you choose Southern?
Answer: The other schools I was considering were Florida A&M and Alabama State. I wanted to choose HBCUs to start out my first two years. After my first two years, I was going to go to a bigger school in DI, so my route is kind of different.
Q: You were part of winning a county championship in cross county at Anniston and a track state championship. What to make of that?
A: I just set a mark for Anniston to let other kids know, like, you can make it out, for real, no matter what the circumstances. I’ve been through a lot, so no matter what, you can do anything you put your mind to. Like winning state, I made a mark, telling myself that, before I left Anniston High School, I was going to win a state championship. We were supposed to win it three years in a row, but COVID and a lot of stuff happened during my high school career. I just kept telling myself I was going to win before I graduate because I knew everybody seen something in me when I was just in seventh grade and eighth grade. They were telling me just keep doing it, stay on the goal, the mark, and keep pushing.
Q: You gave up football early in your career at Anniston. How hard was that?
A: It was hard. I gave up football and I was all for track because it was really challenging. At first, Coach (Lisa) Howard didn’t want me (to quit football). She didn’t want to hear the coach’s mouth and stuff. I just kept coming to practice. After football practice in eighth grade, I’d just go to cross country practice and start running.
Q: What did it mean for you guys to win that county cross country state championship in 2017?
A: That was just outstanding. In county, Oxford always wins. They always beat us. They’ve got more folks than us all the time, so we’ve always got to put more effort. I wasn’t as good then as I am now, but we just did what we had to do that year, and I guess I was just part of it.
Q: And winning state this year?
A: It was a blessing. I wasn’t able to run in three of the meets this season, and I had to regain my focus back, and stay focused on what I wanted to do this year. The team, I couldn’t do it without them. I can’t just win by myself without the team.
Q: What impact has Coach Howard had on you?
A: Coach Howard has had a big impact on me. She really took me in as her own son, going, traveling, running, taking me beyond, taking me other places just to see the world, going to church with her. She’s like my godmother. She just wanted to see greatness in me, wanted to see me win.
Q: Former White Plains coach John Moore helped you guys form that 2017 cross country team, and Coach Howard says he’s impacted your career, too. How’s that?
A: Me and Coach Moore got really close with Jake, his son. Me, my brother and Jake, we used to all run a lot and train together. Me and Jake ran on an AAU team, and he coached us. We’ve just had a bond since then. He wanted to see greatness in both of us and pushed us to be great.