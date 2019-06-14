All-Calhoun County boys track and field team selections
(based on performances at Calhoun County meet and AHSAA state meets)
Coach of the Year: Casey Howell, Ohatchee
Athlete of the Year: Robert Gaines, Weaver
100-meter dash
Rontarious Wiggins, Jacksonville (11.00, state)
Darionta Bell, Anniston (11.10, state)
Malik Satcher, Oxford (11.38, county)
Javon Glenn, Oxford (11.41, county)
Robert Gaines, Weaver (11.55, county)
200 dash
Darionta Bell, Anniston (22.80, state)
Javon Glenn, Oxford (22.86, county)
Mondrecko Thompson, Anniston (23.04, state)
Ryker Lambright, Ohatchee (23.06, state)
Rontarious Wiggins, Jacksonville (23.44, county)
400 dash
Damecus Thomas, Anniston (51.19, state)
Darionta Bell, Anniston (51.80, state)
Nathan Tucker, Alexandria (52.51, county)
Jaeden Barksdale, Jacksonville (52.82, county)
Preston Jones, White Plains (53.14, state)
Jalan Sturkie, White Plains (53.81, state)
800 run
Blake Noah, Ohatchee (2:04.15, state)
Luke Fair, Ohatchee (2:06.18, state)
Oliver Young, Jacksonville (2:06.78, county)
Coleman Haynes, Pleasant Valley (2:07.59, county)
Reed Robinson, Oxford (2:08.50, county)
Nathan Tucker, Alexandria (2:10.03, state)
Christian Knop, Alexandria (2:13.05, county)
1,600 run
Luis Rodriguez, Alexandria (4:46.06, state)
Christian Myles, Anniston (4:46.14, county)
Luke Larson, White Plains (4:48.84, state)
Dylan Hulsey, Oxford (5:01.70, county)
Blake Noah, Ohatchee (5:05.56, county)
3,200 run
Christian Myles, Anniston (10:26.04, state)
Luis Rodriguez, Alexandria (10:26.72, state)
Jake Moore, White Plains (10:34.21, state)
Gabe Hammonds, Ohatchee (10:35.68, state)
Luke Fair, Ohatchee (10:43.01, state)
William Fairley, Anniston (11:21.56, county)
110 hurdles
Robert Gaines, Weaver (15.04, state)
Gary Wallace, Weaver (15.77, county)
Hunter Rouse, Anniston (15.78, state)
Andrew Warhurst, Oxford (16.15, state)
Jacob McCarley, Jacksonville (17.23, state)
Jaeden Woods, Anniston (17.45, county)
300 hurdles
Gary Wallace, Weaver (41.35, county)
Hunter Rouse, Anniston (41.40, state)
Jalan Stukie, White Plains (43.05, state)
Andrew Warhurst, Oxford (44.14, county)
Davontae Hilliard, Weaver (44.37, county)
Jaylon Prater, Jacksonville (45.33, county)
High jump
Robert Gaines, Weaver (6-06.00, state)
Damecus Thomas, Anniston (6-02.00, county)
Hunter Rouse, Anniston (6-00.00, county and state)
Asante Ferrell, Oxford (6-00.00, state)
Jequan Ball, Oxford (5-10.00, county and state)
Jacob McCarley, Jacksonville (5-10.00, state)
Long jump
Jequan Ball, Oxford (22-01.00, county)
Devion Ball, Oxford (20-11.00, state)
Amardric Elston, Weaver (20-09.50, state)
Jadon Calhoun, Weaver (20-08.25, state)
Jewels Gray, Jacksonville (20-08.00, state)
Arcavius Brown, Anniston (20-06.50, state)
Ryker Lambright, Ohatchee (20-02.00, state)
Kaedon Jenkins, Piedmont (20-01.00, county)
Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford (19-08.25, county)
Triple jump
Devion Ball, Oxford (46-07.75, county)
Jewels Gray, Jacksonville (45-07.00, state)
Robert Gaines, Weaver (44-07.00, state)
Jequan Ball, Oxford (44-03.00, state)
Hunter Rouse, Anniston (41-07.75, county)
Kaedon Jenkins, Piedmont (40-11.00, state)
Arcavius Brown, Anniston (38-09.00, county)
Pole vault
Matthew Pfledderer, Piedmont (13-00.00, state)
Jacob Lee, Oxford (12-00.00, state)
Reed Robinson, Oxford (11-06.00, state)
Tyler Hester, Ohatchee (11-02.00, county)
Brody Hester, Ohatchee (11-00.00, county)
Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (11-00.00, state)
Caden Compton, Piedmont (10-06.00, county)
Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee (10-00.00, county and state)
Shot put
Marreo Thomas, Saks (44-07.00, state)
Tyler Rigsby, Donoho (44-03.00, state)
Omaurion Pope, Jacksonville (41-10.50, state)
Emun Young, Weaver (41-05.00, county)
Dylan Pilgreen, White Plains (38-01.00, county)
Isaiah Woods, Weaver (37-07.00, county)
Discus
Marreo Thomas, Saks (109-05, county)
Carson Brazier, Pleasant Valley (105-09, county)
Dylan Pilgreen, White Plains (105-02, county)
Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley (102-03, state)
Jaden Cantrell, Piedmont (99-00, state)
Jackson Moses, Jacksonville (97-02, county)
Javelin
Tyler Butler, Oxford (150-04, state)
Matthew Pfledderer, Piedmont (134-08, state)
Amardric Elston, Weaver (128-06, county)
Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford (127-10, county)
Dylan Pilgreen, White Plains (126-04, county)
4x100 relay
Oxford (43.92, county)
Weaver (44.43, county)
Alexandria (45.39, state)
Saks (45.82, county)
Anniston (46.20, state)
Wellborn (46.83, county)
4x400 relay
Anniston (3:31.62, state)
Pleasant Valley (3:35.92, state)
Alexandria (3:36.87, state)
Oxford (3:42.02, county)
Weaver (3:42.33, state)
Ohatchee (3:44.08, state)
4x800 relay
Ohatchee (8:28.12, state)
Alexandria (8:36.16, state)
Oxford (8:37.46, county)
Pleasant Valley (8:40.84, state)
Jacksonville (8:48.39, county)