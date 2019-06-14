Track and field teaser

All-Calhoun County boys track and field team selections

(based on performances at Calhoun County meet and AHSAA state meets)

Coach of the Year: Casey Howell, Ohatchee

Athlete of the Year: Robert Gaines, Weaver

100-meter dash

Rontarious Wiggins, Jacksonville (11.00, state)

Darionta Bell, Anniston (11.10, state)

Malik Satcher, Oxford (11.38, county)

Javon Glenn, Oxford (11.41, county)

Robert Gaines, Weaver (11.55, county)

200 dash

Darionta Bell, Anniston (22.80, state)

Javon Glenn, Oxford (22.86, county)

Mondrecko Thompson, Anniston (23.04, state)

Ryker Lambright, Ohatchee (23.06, state)

Rontarious Wiggins, Jacksonville (23.44, county)

400 dash

Damecus Thomas, Anniston (51.19, state)

Darionta Bell, Anniston (51.80, state)

Nathan Tucker, Alexandria (52.51, county)

Jaeden Barksdale, Jacksonville (52.82, county)

Preston Jones, White Plains (53.14, state)

Jalan Sturkie, White Plains (53.81, state)

800 run

Blake Noah, Ohatchee (2:04.15, state)

Luke Fair, Ohatchee (2:06.18, state)

Oliver Young, Jacksonville (2:06.78, county)

Coleman Haynes, Pleasant Valley (2:07.59, county)

Reed Robinson, Oxford (2:08.50, county)

Nathan Tucker, Alexandria (2:10.03, state)

Christian Knop, Alexandria (2:13.05, county)

1,600 run

Luis Rodriguez, Alexandria (4:46.06, state)

Christian Myles, Anniston (4:46.14, county)

Luke Larson, White Plains (4:48.84, state)

Dylan Hulsey, Oxford (5:01.70, county)

Blake Noah, Ohatchee (5:05.56, county)

3,200 run

Christian Myles, Anniston (10:26.04, state)

Luis Rodriguez, Alexandria (10:26.72, state)

Jake Moore, White Plains (10:34.21, state)

Gabe Hammonds, Ohatchee (10:35.68, state)

Luke Fair, Ohatchee (10:43.01, state)

William Fairley, Anniston (11:21.56, county)

110 hurdles

Robert Gaines, Weaver (15.04, state)

Gary Wallace, Weaver (15.77, county)

Hunter Rouse, Anniston (15.78, state)

Andrew Warhurst, Oxford (16.15, state)

Jacob McCarley, Jacksonville (17.23, state)

Jaeden Woods, Anniston (17.45, county)

300 hurdles

Gary Wallace, Weaver (41.35, county)

Hunter Rouse, Anniston (41.40, state)

Jalan Stukie, White Plains (43.05, state)

Andrew Warhurst, Oxford (44.14, county)

Davontae Hilliard, Weaver (44.37, county)

Jaylon Prater, Jacksonville (45.33, county)

High jump

Robert Gaines, Weaver (6-06.00, state)

Damecus Thomas, Anniston (6-02.00, county)

Hunter Rouse, Anniston (6-00.00, county and state)

Asante Ferrell, Oxford (6-00.00, state)

Jequan Ball, Oxford (5-10.00, county and state)

Jacob McCarley, Jacksonville (5-10.00, state)

Long jump

Jequan Ball, Oxford (22-01.00, county)

Devion Ball, Oxford (20-11.00, state)

Amardric Elston, Weaver (20-09.50, state)

Jadon Calhoun, Weaver (20-08.25, state)

Jewels Gray, Jacksonville (20-08.00, state)

Arcavius Brown, Anniston (20-06.50, state)

Ryker Lambright, Ohatchee (20-02.00, state)

Kaedon Jenkins, Piedmont (20-01.00, county)

Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford (19-08.25, county)

Triple jump

Devion Ball, Oxford (46-07.75, county)

Jewels Gray, Jacksonville (45-07.00, state)

Robert Gaines, Weaver (44-07.00, state)

Jequan Ball, Oxford (44-03.00, state)

Hunter Rouse, Anniston (41-07.75, county)

Kaedon Jenkins, Piedmont (40-11.00, state)

Arcavius Brown, Anniston (38-09.00, county)

Pole vault

Matthew Pfledderer, Piedmont (13-00.00, state)

Jacob Lee, Oxford (12-00.00, state)

Reed Robinson, Oxford (11-06.00, state)

Tyler Hester, Ohatchee (11-02.00, county)

Brody Hester, Ohatchee (11-00.00, county)

Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (11-00.00, state)

Caden Compton, Piedmont (10-06.00, county)

Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee (10-00.00, county and state)

Shot put

Marreo Thomas, Saks (44-07.00, state)

Tyler Rigsby, Donoho (44-03.00, state)

Omaurion Pope, Jacksonville (41-10.50, state)

Emun Young, Weaver (41-05.00, county)

Dylan Pilgreen, White Plains (38-01.00, county)

Isaiah Woods, Weaver (37-07.00, county)

Discus

Marreo Thomas, Saks (109-05, county)

Carson Brazier, Pleasant Valley (105-09, county)

Dylan Pilgreen, White Plains (105-02, county)

Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley (102-03, state)

Jaden Cantrell, Piedmont (99-00, state)

Jackson Moses, Jacksonville (97-02, county)

Javelin

Tyler Butler, Oxford (150-04, state)

Matthew Pfledderer, Piedmont (134-08, state)

Amardric Elston, Weaver (128-06, county)

Jonovan Carlisle, Oxford (127-10, county)

Dylan Pilgreen, White Plains (126-04, county)

4x100 relay

Oxford (43.92, county)

Weaver (44.43, county)

Alexandria (45.39, state)

Saks (45.82, county)

Anniston (46.20, state)

Wellborn (46.83, county)

4x400 relay

Anniston (3:31.62, state)

Pleasant Valley (3:35.92, state)

Alexandria (3:36.87, state)

Oxford (3:42.02, county)

Weaver (3:42.33, state)

Ohatchee (3:44.08, state)

4x800 relay

Ohatchee (8:28.12, state)

Alexandria (8:36.16, state)

Oxford (8:37.46, county)

Pleasant Valley (8:40.84, state)

Jacksonville (8:48.39, county)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...