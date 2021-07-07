You are the owner of this article.
All-Calhoun County boys track and field: The complete team

Athlete of the year: Justin Moore, Oxford

Coach of the year: Lisa Howard Holland, Anniston

Editor’s note: Selection starts with the top five finishers in all events at the Calhoun County meet, adds places/times for those who placed at sectional and/or state. State champions included regardless of county finish:

100 DASH

1. Damon Morgan, Oxford

County (1, 11.24), Sectional (19, 11.68)

2. Jalen McCants, Saks

County (2, 11.26), Sectional (8, 12.10)

3. Justin Moore, Oxford

County (3, 11.30)

4. Noah Fuller, Ohatchee

County (4, 11.32), Sectional (8, 28.85)

5. Will Mixson, Saks

County (5, 11.33), Sectional (1, 11.60), State (12, 11.59)

200 DASH

1. Javon Glenn, Oxford

County (1, 22.19), Sectional (5, 22.49)

2. Damon Morgan, Oxford

County (2, 22.93)

3. Will Mixson, Saks

County (3, 23.67), Sectional (1, 23.73), State (6, 23.58)

4. Jayden Lewis, Anniston

County (4, 23.74), Sectional (2, 23.61), State (7, 23.22)

5. Ronnie Matthews, Jacksonville

County (5, 24.10), Sectional (6, 24.34)

400 DASH

1. Javon Glenn, Oxford

County (1, 50.58), Sectional (2, 49.78), State (10, 50.25)

2. Oliver Young, Pleasant Valley

County (2, 52.54), Sectional (1, 52.49), State (3, 51.67)

3. Taylor Harris, Oxford

County (3, 53.50), Sectional (11, 52.69)

4. Landon Bushard, Alexandria

County (4, 54.43), Sectional (5, 53.88)

5. Kyler Wright, Oxford

County (5, 55.24)

800 RUN

1. Jake Moore, White Plains

County (1, 2:02.85), Sectional (2, 2:01.18), State (2, 2:00.94)

2. Miciah Myles, Anniston

County (2, 2:06.12), Sectional (1, 2:00.82), State (3, 2:02.68)

3. Oliver Young, Pleasant Valley

County (3, 2:07.06), Sectional (1, 2:03.83), State (2, 1:58.99)

4. Luke Fair, Ohatchee

County (4, 2:10.84), Sectional (2, 2:08.12), State (11, 2:06.87)

5. Evan Somers, Oxford

County (5, 2:14.54), Sectional (7, 2:05.18), State (23, 2:07.24)

6. Christian Myles, Anniston

Sectional (3, 2:01.51), State (1, 2:00.94)

1,600 RUN

1. Noah George, Oxford

County (1, 4:54.51)

2. Miciah Myles, Anniston

County (2, 4:57.64)

3. Cayden Nelson, Pleasant Valley

County (3, 4:58.28), Sectional (6, 4:54.75)

4. Luke Fair, Ohatchee

County (4, 5:04.68), Sectional (3, 4:50.99), State (15, 4:52.78)

5. Ben Wade, Alexandria

County (5, 5:07.48), Sectional (5, 5:01.40)

3,200 RUN

1. Noah George, Oxford

County (1, 10:37.45), Sectional (5, 10:07.62), State (16, 10:02.23)

2. Cayden Nelson, Pleasant Valley

County (2, 10:52.75), Sectional (2, 10:25.78), State (9, 10:22.36)

3. Chad Turner, Oxford

County (3, 11:25.18), Sectional (13, 10:50.56)

4. Luke Fair, Ohatchee

County (4, 11:29.44), Sectional (6, 10:59.52), State (10.55.85)

5. Ben Wade, Alexandria

County (5, 11:31.72), Sectional (6, 11:14.67)

110 HURDLES

1. Javon Glenn, Oxford

County (1, 15.76)

2. Christian Gibson, Oxford

County (2, 17.95)

3. Brody Hester, Ohatchee

County (3, 18.86), Sectional (5, 18.83), State (16, 19.54)

4. Cody Holloway, Piedmont

County (4, 19.15), Sectional (2, 17.97), State (10, 17.51)

5. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee

County (5, 21.04), Sectional (1, 17:12), State (5, 16.71)

300 HURDLES

1. Kendric Croft, Oxford

County (1, 45.73)

2. Christian Gibson, Oxford

County (2, 46.74), Sectional (12, 44.43), State (18, 46.33)

3. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee

County (3, 46.92), Sectional (1, 45.05), State (6, 43.16)

4. Cody Holloway, Piedmont

County (4, 48.04), Sectional (6, 48.60), State (10.44.70)

5. Tyshaun Cameron, Jacksonville

County (5, 50.00), Sectional (8, 47.63)

4x100 RELAY

1. Oxford

County (1, 43.38)

2. Saks

County (2, 44.12), Sectional (1, 45.54), State (3, 44.95)

3. Anniston

County (3, 45.14), Sectional (2, 45.22), State (1, 44.81)

4. Wellborn

County (4, 46.13)

5. Weaver

County (5, 46.43), Sectional (2, 48.06), State (12, 47.07)

4x400 RELAY

1. Anniston

County (1, 3:41.24), Sectional (1, 3:37.22), State (1, 44.81)

2. Oxford

County (2, 3:49.52), Sectional (7, 3:34.73)

3. Alexandria

County (3, 3:55.51), Sectional (7, 4:00.63)

4. Jacksonville

County (4, 3:59.36), Sectional (8, 3:55.97)

5. Wellborn

County (5, 4:08.40), Sectional (6, 4:03.34)

4x800 RELAY

1. Oxford

County (1, 8:58.79), Sectional (6, 8:56.23)

2. Anniston

County (2, 9:02.72), Sectional (1, 8:45.88), State (2, 8:26.90)

3. Alexandria

County (3, 9:12.47), Sectional (1, 8:59.86), State (5, 8:56.25)

4. Pleasant Valley

County (4, 9:29.60), Sectional (1, 9:01.85), State (4, 8:54.20)

5. Ohatchee

County (5, 9:36.35), Sectional (4, 9:28.47), State (12, 10:07.20)

HIGH JUMP

1. Justin Moore, Oxford

County (1, 6-07.00), Sectional (1, 6-06.00), State (1, 6-06.00)

2. Bakari Dailey, Oxford

County (2, 5-10.00), Sectional (9, 5-10.00), State (14, 5-10.00)

3. Zurrell Garrett, Oxford

County (3, 5-08.00), Sectional (13, 5-06.00)

4. Miller Standley, White Plains

County (4, 5-06.00)

5. Kaleb Thomason, Piedmont

County (5, 5-06.00), Sectional (5, 5-04.00), State (14, 5-02.00)

POLE VAULT

1. Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee

County (1, 12-06.00), Sectional (2, 11-06.00), State (2, 12-00.00)

1. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee

County (2, 12-06.00), Sectional (1, 12-00.00), State (3, 12-00.00)

3. Brody Hester, Ohatchee

County (3, 10-00.00), Sectional (3, 11-00.00), State (4, 11-06.00)

4. Chase Hicks, Oxford

County (4, 9-06.00)

5. Garrett Howell, Oxford

County (5, 8-00.00)

LONG JUMP

1. Justin Moore, Oxford

County (1, 22-02.00), Sectional (3, 22-09.00), State (3, 22-11.50)

2. Bakari Dailey, Oxford

County (2, 20-09.00), Sectional (4, 22-05.00), State (4, 22-10.00)

3. Landon Bushard, Alexandria

County (3, 19-11.00)

4. Malachi Taylor, Anniston

County (4, 19-10.00), Sectional (5, 19-03.00), State (10, 19-10.50)

5. Noah Fuller, Ohatchee

County (5, 19-01.00)

TRIPLE JUMP

1. Brendyn Knight, Weaver

County (1, 40-05.00), Sectional (3, 37-01.00), State (7, 38-05.75)

2. Ashton Mitchell, Oxford

County (2, 40-01.50), Sectional (7, 41-09.00), State (15, 41-00.00)

3. DeAndre Archie, Oxford

County (3, 39-03.50), Sectional (8, 40-01.50)

4. Jarek Burroughs, Oxford

County (4, 38-06.50)

5. Matthew Bunn, Alexandria

County (5, 37-04.50), Sectional (7, 35-01.00)

SHOT PUT

1. Emun Young, Jacksonville

County (1, 44-03.00), Sectional (1, 45-05.50), State (48-06.50)

2. Bailey Stephens, Weaver

County (2, 44-00.00), Sectional (1, 45-11.00), State (2, 45-10,25)

3. Jaden Cantrell, Piedmont

County (3, 38-06.00), Sectional (6, 38-01.50)

4. Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

County (4, 37-09.00)

5. Judson Billings, Donoho

County (5, 36-07.00)

DISCUS

1. Emun Young, Jacksonville

County (1, 109-07), Sectional (3, 118-02), State (2, 131-01)

2. Tyler Butler, Oxford

County (2, 100-08), Sectional (15, 85-08)

3. Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley

County (3, 99-08), Sectional (6, 98-11.25), State (14, 100-02)

4. Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

County (4, 98-03.50)

5. Tyler Waters, Ohatchee

County (5, 98-02), Sectional (7, 98-03.25), State (17, 93-06)

JAVELIN

1. Tyler Butler, Oxford

County (1, 145-04), Sectional (5, 146-04), State (16, 140-09)

2. Ridge Hopkins, Donoho

County (2, 128-02), Sectional (2, 132-06), State (6, 127-10)

3. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee

County (3, 120-00), Sectional (2, 138-07), State (7, 136-03)

4. Tyler Waters, Ohatchee

County (4, 118-10), Sectional (5, 132-10), State (14, 123-11)

5. Chris Williams, White Plains

County (5, 116-04), Sectional (10, 106-01)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

