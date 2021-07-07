All-Calhoun County boys track and field: The complete team

Athlete of the year: Justin Moore, Oxford
Coach of the year: Lisa Howard Holland, Anniston
Editor’s note: Selection starts with the top five finishers in all events at the Calhoun County meet, adds places/times for those who placed at sectional and/or state. State champions included regardless of county finish:
100 DASH
1. Damon Morgan, Oxford
County (1, 11.24), Sectional (19, 11.68)
2. Jalen McCants, Saks
County (2, 11.26), Sectional (8, 12.10)
3. Justin Moore, Oxford
County (3, 11.30)
4. Noah Fuller, Ohatchee
County (4, 11.32), Sectional (8, 28.85)
5. Will Mixson, Saks
County (5, 11.33), Sectional (1, 11.60), State (12, 11.59)
200 DASH
1. Javon Glenn, Oxford
County (1, 22.19), Sectional (5, 22.49)
2. Damon Morgan, Oxford
County (2, 22.93)
3. Will Mixson, Saks
County (3, 23.67), Sectional (1, 23.73), State (6, 23.58)
4. Jayden Lewis, Anniston
County (4, 23.74), Sectional (2, 23.61), State (7, 23.22)
5. Ronnie Matthews, Jacksonville
County (5, 24.10), Sectional (6, 24.34)
400 DASH
1. Javon Glenn, Oxford
County (1, 50.58), Sectional (2, 49.78), State (10, 50.25)
2. Oliver Young, Pleasant Valley
County (2, 52.54), Sectional (1, 52.49), State (3, 51.67)
3. Taylor Harris, Oxford
County (3, 53.50), Sectional (11, 52.69)
4. Landon Bushard, Alexandria
County (4, 54.43), Sectional (5, 53.88)
5. Kyler Wright, Oxford
County (5, 55.24)
800 RUN
1. Jake Moore, White Plains
County (1, 2:02.85), Sectional (2, 2:01.18), State (2, 2:00.94)
2. Miciah Myles, Anniston
County (2, 2:06.12), Sectional (1, 2:00.82), State (3, 2:02.68)
3. Oliver Young, Pleasant Valley
County (3, 2:07.06), Sectional (1, 2:03.83), State (2, 1:58.99)
4. Luke Fair, Ohatchee
County (4, 2:10.84), Sectional (2, 2:08.12), State (11, 2:06.87)
5. Evan Somers, Oxford
County (5, 2:14.54), Sectional (7, 2:05.18), State (23, 2:07.24)
6. Christian Myles, Anniston
Sectional (3, 2:01.51), State (1, 2:00.94)
1,600 RUN
1. Noah George, Oxford
County (1, 4:54.51)
2. Miciah Myles, Anniston
County (2, 4:57.64)
3. Cayden Nelson, Pleasant Valley
County (3, 4:58.28), Sectional (6, 4:54.75)
4. Luke Fair, Ohatchee
County (4, 5:04.68), Sectional (3, 4:50.99), State (15, 4:52.78)
5. Ben Wade, Alexandria
County (5, 5:07.48), Sectional (5, 5:01.40)
3,200 RUN
1. Noah George, Oxford
County (1, 10:37.45), Sectional (5, 10:07.62), State (16, 10:02.23)
2. Cayden Nelson, Pleasant Valley
County (2, 10:52.75), Sectional (2, 10:25.78), State (9, 10:22.36)
3. Chad Turner, Oxford
County (3, 11:25.18), Sectional (13, 10:50.56)
4. Luke Fair, Ohatchee
County (4, 11:29.44), Sectional (6, 10:59.52), State (10.55.85)
5. Ben Wade, Alexandria
County (5, 11:31.72), Sectional (6, 11:14.67)
110 HURDLES
1. Javon Glenn, Oxford
County (1, 15.76)
2. Christian Gibson, Oxford
County (2, 17.95)
3. Brody Hester, Ohatchee
County (3, 18.86), Sectional (5, 18.83), State (16, 19.54)
4. Cody Holloway, Piedmont
County (4, 19.15), Sectional (2, 17.97), State (10, 17.51)
5. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee
County (5, 21.04), Sectional (1, 17:12), State (5, 16.71)
300 HURDLES
1. Kendric Croft, Oxford
County (1, 45.73)
2. Christian Gibson, Oxford
County (2, 46.74), Sectional (12, 44.43), State (18, 46.33)
3. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee
County (3, 46.92), Sectional (1, 45.05), State (6, 43.16)
4. Cody Holloway, Piedmont
County (4, 48.04), Sectional (6, 48.60), State (10.44.70)
5. Tyshaun Cameron, Jacksonville
County (5, 50.00), Sectional (8, 47.63)
4x100 RELAY
1. Oxford
County (1, 43.38)
2. Saks
County (2, 44.12), Sectional (1, 45.54), State (3, 44.95)
3. Anniston
County (3, 45.14), Sectional (2, 45.22), State (1, 44.81)
4. Wellborn
County (4, 46.13)
5. Weaver
County (5, 46.43), Sectional (2, 48.06), State (12, 47.07)
4x400 RELAY
1. Anniston
County (1, 3:41.24), Sectional (1, 3:37.22), State (1, 44.81)
2. Oxford
County (2, 3:49.52), Sectional (7, 3:34.73)
3. Alexandria
County (3, 3:55.51), Sectional (7, 4:00.63)
4. Jacksonville
County (4, 3:59.36), Sectional (8, 3:55.97)
5. Wellborn
County (5, 4:08.40), Sectional (6, 4:03.34)
4x800 RELAY
1. Oxford
County (1, 8:58.79), Sectional (6, 8:56.23)
2. Anniston
County (2, 9:02.72), Sectional (1, 8:45.88), State (2, 8:26.90)
3. Alexandria
County (3, 9:12.47), Sectional (1, 8:59.86), State (5, 8:56.25)
4. Pleasant Valley
County (4, 9:29.60), Sectional (1, 9:01.85), State (4, 8:54.20)
5. Ohatchee
County (5, 9:36.35), Sectional (4, 9:28.47), State (12, 10:07.20)
HIGH JUMP
1. Justin Moore, Oxford
County (1, 6-07.00), Sectional (1, 6-06.00), State (1, 6-06.00)
2. Bakari Dailey, Oxford
County (2, 5-10.00), Sectional (9, 5-10.00), State (14, 5-10.00)
3. Zurrell Garrett, Oxford
County (3, 5-08.00), Sectional (13, 5-06.00)
4. Miller Standley, White Plains
County (4, 5-06.00)
5. Kaleb Thomason, Piedmont
County (5, 5-06.00), Sectional (5, 5-04.00), State (14, 5-02.00)
POLE VAULT
1. Chris Ferguson, Ohatchee
County (1, 12-06.00), Sectional (2, 11-06.00), State (2, 12-00.00)
1. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee
County (2, 12-06.00), Sectional (1, 12-00.00), State (3, 12-00.00)
3. Brody Hester, Ohatchee
County (3, 10-00.00), Sectional (3, 11-00.00), State (4, 11-06.00)
4. Chase Hicks, Oxford
County (4, 9-06.00)
5. Garrett Howell, Oxford
County (5, 8-00.00)
LONG JUMP
1. Justin Moore, Oxford
County (1, 22-02.00), Sectional (3, 22-09.00), State (3, 22-11.50)
2. Bakari Dailey, Oxford
County (2, 20-09.00), Sectional (4, 22-05.00), State (4, 22-10.00)
3. Landon Bushard, Alexandria
County (3, 19-11.00)
4. Malachi Taylor, Anniston
County (4, 19-10.00), Sectional (5, 19-03.00), State (10, 19-10.50)
5. Noah Fuller, Ohatchee
County (5, 19-01.00)
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Brendyn Knight, Weaver
County (1, 40-05.00), Sectional (3, 37-01.00), State (7, 38-05.75)
2. Ashton Mitchell, Oxford
County (2, 40-01.50), Sectional (7, 41-09.00), State (15, 41-00.00)
3. DeAndre Archie, Oxford
County (3, 39-03.50), Sectional (8, 40-01.50)
4. Jarek Burroughs, Oxford
County (4, 38-06.50)
5. Matthew Bunn, Alexandria
County (5, 37-04.50), Sectional (7, 35-01.00)
SHOT PUT
1. Emun Young, Jacksonville
County (1, 44-03.00), Sectional (1, 45-05.50), State (48-06.50)
2. Bailey Stephens, Weaver
County (2, 44-00.00), Sectional (1, 45-11.00), State (2, 45-10,25)
3. Jaden Cantrell, Piedmont
County (3, 38-06.00), Sectional (6, 38-01.50)
4. Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
County (4, 37-09.00)
5. Judson Billings, Donoho
County (5, 36-07.00)
DISCUS
1. Emun Young, Jacksonville
County (1, 109-07), Sectional (3, 118-02), State (2, 131-01)
2. Tyler Butler, Oxford
County (2, 100-08), Sectional (15, 85-08)
3. Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley
County (3, 99-08), Sectional (6, 98-11.25), State (14, 100-02)
4. Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
County (4, 98-03.50)
5. Tyler Waters, Ohatchee
County (5, 98-02), Sectional (7, 98-03.25), State (17, 93-06)
JAVELIN
1. Tyler Butler, Oxford
County (1, 145-04), Sectional (5, 146-04), State (16, 140-09)
2. Ridge Hopkins, Donoho
County (2, 128-02), Sectional (2, 132-06), State (6, 127-10)
3. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee
County (3, 120-00), Sectional (2, 138-07), State (7, 136-03)
4. Tyler Waters, Ohatchee
County (4, 118-10), Sectional (5, 132-10), State (14, 123-11)
5. Chris Williams, White Plains
County (5, 116-04), Sectional (10, 106-01)