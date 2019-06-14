When Casey Howell took over as Ohatchee’s track and cross country coach six years ago, he did it without a coaching pay supplement. He also started from scratch, keeping only the seventh- and eighth-graders to start a program anew.
Six years later, he jokes that he enjoyed “the first group I never had to coach.”
All that raising before 2019, however, paid off. Ohatchee’s boys won sectional and finished third at the Class 2A state meet, earning Howell coach-of-the-year honors for The Anniston Star’s All-Calhoun County boys track and field team.
The Indians’ third-place finish in the state was the county’s best team placing. Ohatchee’s girls, also coached by Howell, were fourth.
Howell said he leaned heavily on assistants Bryant Ginn, Christopher Finley and Allen George. He also relied on a strong senior class, with athletes who got their starts in the program when Howell did.
“This whole year was just about our guys, about watching them grow up,” he said. “It was such a senior-dominant team, and I got to watch them grow from seventh-graders to such great leaders and such great people.
“We always talked about making sure you end it the right way. We say, at the beginning of every year, there are two types of seniors: ones that finish strong and ones ready to leave. This bunch wasn’t ready to quit representing Ohatchee the right way. It was surreal.”
Howell noted an emotional scene, when he and the seniors hugged and prayed together for the last time, after the state meet.
“We always kept God first and trusted the process,” he said.