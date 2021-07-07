All-Calhoun County boys track and field: Howard Holland led Anniston’s boys to runner-up finish

Anniston’s boys have won a Calhoun County cross country championship, and now the Bulldogs have a second-place finish at state track.
A major common denominator? Lisa Howard Holland.
For taking seven athletes to the Class 4A state meet and coming home with a runner-up finish, Howard Holland is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for boys track.
The Bulldogs also won the Section 2 meet and took third at county.
At state, the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams won to lead the way for the Bulldogs, finishing in 44.81 and 3:31.76. The 4x800 relay team took second (8:26.90).
Distance standout Christian Myles took state in the 800 run (2:00.94) and had second-place finishes in the 1,600 (4:35.97) and 3,200 (10:02.95). He was also part of the 4x800 relay team.
The runner-up trophy marks Anniston’s first in Howard Holland’s 18 years as the Bulldogs’ coach.
Howard Holland credited Donald Futrell and Darrius Stephens, her two assistant coaches.
“The athletes gave their best effort so we could achieve an extraordinary season with a small team,” Howard Holland said. “We had seven young men and two alternates who qualified in their respective areas to compete at the state finals this year.
“Everything fell in place because everyone did their job, took care of their part. When we do that, success will follow. To God be the glory.”