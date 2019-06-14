Robert Gaines’ distinguished athletic career at Weaver will end with him being recognized as Calhoun County’s top male athlete.
The senior, who also starred in football and basketball, is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County boys track and field athlete of the year.
All-county track and field teams were chosen from results from the county and state meets. The best times/distances/heights from all events were scored, with the best getting 10 points, second best getting eight and so on.
Gaines recorded a county-best 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and 15.04 seconds in the 110 hurdles, both at the state meet. He had the fifth-best time in the 100 meters (11.55, county) and third-best triple jump (44-07, state), totaling 30 points.
He won county championships in the 110 hurdles and high jump as well as Class 3A state titles in both events. He was also third in triple jump at the state meet and part of Weaver’s state-championship 4x100 relay team.
“My main goal this season was to go to state and try to get four medals, hopefully all firsts,” he said. “I got four medals, just not all firsts.”
Gaines overcame a stomach virus on his first day at state.
“As soon as we did the 4x100, after we ran it, I went right to the trash can,” he said. “I got some medicine” and won the high jump later that day.
Gaines intends to attend Gadsden State Community College in the fall.