Riley Jones knew he inherited a good boys team in his first year as Oxford’s tennis coach. The key to keeping it good?
“My job was to hold them accountable for working hard,” he said.
Jones is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for boys tennis. He led the Yellow Jackets to an 11-3 finish on the year, including a singles sweep through the Red Wilder Invitational, this season’s de facto county tournament. They also won two of the three doubles matches.
Oxford finished third at sectional, behind eventual 6A state champion Briarwood and fifth-place state finisher Pell City. No. 1 singles player Ben Reimer and No. 2 Chase White made the finals, coming one victory short of qualifying for state individually.
Reimer is a first-team all-county pick. White, Landon MaCoy and Seth Turner signed to play for Gadsden State Community College.
That’s what greeted Jones as he took over for Jesse Martin, who left to become Crossville’s head baseball coach. Jones, who teaches at Oxford Middle School, had no tennis background but got books and tips from others.
As for working with his first Oxford team, he called it a collaborative effort with a veteran team that included five seniors.
“They’d tell me what they thought we needed to work on this week, and that’s what we’d work on.” Jones said.