Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Player of the year: Cooper Montgomery, Donoho

Coach of the year: Riley Jones, Oxford

First team

Ben Reimer, Oxford

Cooper Montgomery, Donoho

Cole Gaddy, Jacksonville

Harrison Han, Donoho

Jac Myrick, Faith Christian

Trent Findley, Pleasant Valley

Second team

Chase White, Oxford

Seth Turner, Oxford

Landon MaCoy, Oxford

Ethan Fuller, Oxford

Josh Whaley, Oxford

Brett Noah, Jacksonville

Honorable mention

Donoho: Jack Ballard, Gray Hanley, Rhett Rigsby, Reese McWhorter.

Faith Christian: Evan Miller, Eli Mitchell, Gavin Randall.

Jacksonville: Ammon Record.

Pleasant Valley: Jacob Teal.

