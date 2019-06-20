Player of the year: Cooper Montgomery, Donoho
Coach of the year: Riley Jones, Oxford
First team
Ben Reimer, Oxford
Cooper Montgomery, Donoho
Cole Gaddy, Jacksonville
Harrison Han, Donoho
Jac Myrick, Faith Christian
Trent Findley, Pleasant Valley
Second team
Chase White, Oxford
Seth Turner, Oxford
Landon MaCoy, Oxford
Ethan Fuller, Oxford
Josh Whaley, Oxford
Brett Noah, Jacksonville
Honorable mention
Donoho: Jack Ballard, Gray Hanley, Rhett Rigsby, Reese McWhorter.
Faith Christian: Evan Miller, Eli Mitchell, Gavin Randall.
Jacksonville: Ammon Record.
Pleasant Valley: Jacob Teal.