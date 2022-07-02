 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-Calhoun County boys tennis: The complete team

Tennis teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Player of the year: Kye McEwen, Oxford

Coach of the year: Dameon Goode, Faith Christian

FIRST TEAM

Zach Carter, Donoho

Josh Goode, Faith Christian

Eli Mitchell, Faith Christian

Robert Trifas, Jacksonville

Kye McEwen, Oxford

Parth Patel, Oxford

Josh Hughes, Pleasant Valley

SECOND TEAM

Garrett Orth, Donoho

Rishi Reddy, Donoho

Aiden Elliott, Faith Christian

Joshua Muse, Faith Christian

Gavin Randall, Faith Christian

Nate Smith, Jacksonville

Ryan Eubanks, Pleasant Valley

HONORABLE MENTION

Donoho: Bruce Downey, Anthony Calloway.

Jacksonville: Jack Dingler.

Oxford: Jackson Randall.

Pleasant Valley: Alec Vess.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags