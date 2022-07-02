All-Calhoun County boys tennis: The complete team

Player of the year: Kye McEwen, Oxford
Coach of the year: Dameon Goode, Faith Christian
FIRST TEAM
Zach Carter, Donoho
Josh Goode, Faith Christian
Eli Mitchell, Faith Christian
Robert Trifas, Jacksonville
Kye McEwen, Oxford
Parth Patel, Oxford
Josh Hughes, Pleasant Valley
SECOND TEAM
Garrett Orth, Donoho
Rishi Reddy, Donoho
Aiden Elliott, Faith Christian
Joshua Muse, Faith Christian
Gavin Randall, Faith Christian
Nate Smith, Jacksonville
Ryan Eubanks, Pleasant Valley
HONORABLE MENTION
Donoho: Bruce Downey, Anthony Calloway.
Jacksonville: Jack Dingler.
Oxford: Jackson Randall.
Pleasant Valley: Alec Vess.