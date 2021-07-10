All-Calhoun County boys tennis: The complete team

Player of the year: Eli Mitchell, Faith Christian
Coach of the year: Jeremy Stanford, Oxford
First team
Eli Mitchell, Faith Christian
Josh Goode, Faith Christian
Dev Patel, Oxford
Jay Patel, Oxford
Garrett Ortho, Donoho
Andrew Johnson, Pleasant Valley
Second team
Knox Taylor, Pleasant Valley
Zack Carter, Donoho
Josh Whaley, Oxford
Gavin Randall, Faith Christian
Alec Vess, Pleasant Valley
Lucas Elliott, Donoho
Honorable mention
Donoho: Cainan Stacks, Sam Ballard.
Faith Christian: Evan Smith, Aidan Elliott.
Oxford: Cade Hilbun, Blake Ramsey.
Pleasant Valley: Undreah Watts.