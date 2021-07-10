You are the owner of this article.
All-Calhoun County boys tennis: The complete team

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Player of the year: Eli Mitchell, Faith Christian

Coach of the year: Jeremy Stanford, Oxford

First team

Eli Mitchell, Faith Christian

Josh Goode, Faith Christian

Dev Patel, Oxford

Jay Patel, Oxford

Garrett Ortho, Donoho

Andrew Johnson, Pleasant Valley

Second team

Knox Taylor, Pleasant Valley

Zack Carter, Donoho

Josh Whaley, Oxford

Gavin Randall, Faith Christian

Alec Vess, Pleasant Valley

Lucas Elliott, Donoho

Honorable mention

Donoho: Cainan Stacks, Sam Ballard.

Faith Christian: Evan Smith, Aidan Elliott.

Oxford: Cade Hilbun, Blake Ramsey.

Pleasant Valley: Undreah Watts.

