All-Calhoun County boys tennis: Stanford led Oxford to another Red Wilder title

Jeremy Stanford helped Oxford’s boys continue their dominance of the Calhoun County tennis scene in 2021.
For leading the Yellow Jackets to their fifth consecutive title in the Red Wilder Invitational, the de facto county championship, Stanford is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for boys tennis.
Oxford’s boys finished 8-5 on the year. Stanford also coached the girls to a second-place finish to Donoho at the Red Wilder.
Sanford called the season coaching tennis at Oxford “an awesome experience.”
“They are second to none,” said Stanford, also an assistant football coach who followed Keith Etheredge to Auburn High School. “We were in the toughest section in the state in both boys and girls tennis. The kids on our team always worked hard and had a great attitude, day in and day out.
“Most important, we had seven seniors, and all of them finished in the top 30 academically within the high school.”