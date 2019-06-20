Cooper Montgomery was all about Donoho’s tennis team improving on its state finish this year. It did, and the reigning Calhoun County player of the year was a big reason why.
Montgomery, a junior during the 2019 season, is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County player of the year for boys tennis for the second year in a row.
Montgomery went undefeated through the regular season and sectional. He won twice at the 1A-3A state tournament, before falling to eventual state champion Will Tucker, of Houston Academy, in the semifinals of the No. 1 bracket.
Montgomery also teamed with doubles partner Gray Hanley to win sectional and win a match at state.
Donoho intersession kept Montgomery from playing in the Red Wilder Invitational, this season’s de facto county tournament. He won the No. 1 bracket at county in 2018.
Montgomery, who quit other sports to focus on tennis last year, took greatest satisfaction in Donoho’s third-place finish at state. This a year after the Falcons finished sixth.
Led by Harrison Han’s run to the finals in the No. 2 singles bracket and semifinals in No. 2 doubles, with teammate Tyler Rigsby, Donoho more than doubled its team points output at state.
“This year was really good,” Montgomery said. “A bunch of seniors really stepped up. A couple of young kids filled in key positions, and the seniors did just really well. … Everybody went out and tried really hard.”