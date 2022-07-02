All-Calhoun County boys tennis: McEwen brought home No. 1 singles title at Red Wilder Invitational

Kye McEwen is not new to the Calhoun County high school tennis scene, but he got attention for a key breakthrough in 2022.
For winning the Red Wilder Invitational’s No. 1 singles division, the Oxford freshman is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County player of the year for boys tennis.
After falling to Faith Christian’s Eli Mitchell earlier in the season, McEwan upset the 2021 county player of the year 10-6 in the Red Wilder, the de facto county tournament. McEwen went on to beat Mitchell again, later in the season.
McEwen took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Now that you’ve had time to think about the season you had, what thoughts come to mind?
Answer: I think that I did well during the season, but when I review my matches I see a lot that can be improved to get ready for next year.
Q: You got everyone’s attention at the Red Wilder. What clicked for you there that you were able to overcome Eli and win the tournament?
A: At the Red Wilder, I was able to focus on placing my shots and staying in the point. This allowed me to take advantage of any opportunities in the rally.
Q: You’re a freshman who got everyone’s attention by winning at Red Wilder this year. What should folks know about you?
A: I have always attended at Oxford City Schools. I have been playing tennis for four years, with this being my third year on the team.
Q: What were your expectations, and how did you do against those expectations?
A: Going into the season I did not expect to do as well as I did. I had expected a season like this to come in my sophomore year.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish next year?
A: Next year I think that our team can make it to the state tournament.